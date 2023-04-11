Is CNN anchor Dana Bash in a relationship? Who is Dana Bash present husband?

Dana Bash is well-known American Journalist and News anchor.

Dana Bash is also well-recognized as chief political correspondent for CNN.

Following her graduation, Dana Bash worked at CNN as a producer for weekend programs such as Evans & Novak, Late Edition, and Inside Politics.

Subsequently, Dana Bash began producing special programming covering coverage of the United States Senate, after which Dana Bash became CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent.

In 2021, Dana Bash joined Jake Tapper to co-host CNN’s Sunday morning show “State of the Union”.

Dana Bash was featured in Elle magazine’s 2014 “Women in Washington Power List” event.

Dana Bash hosted the 2019 Democratic presidential primary debate, where Kamala Harris was known to make a statement to Joe Biden (“She was a little girl”).

How many times has Dana Bash been married?

Dana Bash married twice but divorced two husbands. Dana Bash was in a relationship with Spencer Garrett for some time after divorcing her husband. But right now Dana is not in a relationship with anyone nor is she dating anyone.

How old is Dana Bash?

Dana Bash’s real name is Dana Ruth Schwartz. Dana Bash’s age is 51 years. Dana Bash’s birth date is 15 June and her birth years is 1971. Dana Bash was born to Stu Schwartz and Frances Weinman Schwartz in New York City, New York, U.S.

Dana Bash’s height is 1.57 m. Dana Bash has a siblings whose name is David Schwartz. Dana Bash did her studies at Pascack Hills High School, George Washington University, and Franklin Pierce University.

Who is CNN anchor Dana Bash husband Now?

Dana Bash does not have any husband yet. Dana Bash got divorced from both her husbands.

Dana Bash married John King in 2008, after divorcing her first husband. John King has also served as a correspondent for CNN.

Dana Bash gave birth to John King’s first child, named Jonah Frank King, in 2011.

Dana Bash called off their nearly four-year marriage in 2012. Dana Bash got divorced from John King in 2012.

Who is Dana Bash ex-husband?

Dana Bash’s marital status is divorced. Dana Bash’s first husband was Jeremy Bash.

Dana Bash married with Jeremy Bash from 1998 to 2007. Dana Bash ended their eight-year relationship in 2007. and Dana divorces Jeremy.

Jeremy Bash is the CIA Chief of Staff and Department of Defense Chief of Staff under President Barack Obama.

