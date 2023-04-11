Beloved Actress Elizabeth Hubbard Passes Away at 89, Cause of Death Explained

Elizabeth Hubbard, a veteran actress known for her roles in popular soap operas such as “As the World Turns” and “The Doctors,” has passed away at 89. The news of her passing has left the entertainment industry and her fans in mourning.

Who was Elizabeth Hubbard?

Elizabeth Hubbard was born On December 22, 1933, in New York City. She attended Radcliffe College before continuing her education at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.

In 1956, she made her Broadway debut in the play “The Young and Fair,” this was the first time when she started her career in acting.

Hubbard’s television career began in the early 1960s when she appeared on the soap opera “The Guiding Light.” She went on to star in several other popular daytime dramas, including “The Doctors” and “As the World Turns,” earning critical acclaim and a loyal following of fans.

What was the Career of Elizabeth Hubbard?

Hubbard’s portrayal of Lucinda Walsh on “As the World Turns” earned her four Daytime Emmy nominations and two wins.

She played the character for over 20 years, from 1984 to 2010. Her other notable roles included Althea Davis on “The Doctors” and Estelle Baldwin on “One Life to Live.”

In addition to her work on daytime television, Hubbard also appeared in several films, including “The Omen” and “Personal Velocity,” and made guest appearances on popular TV shows such as “Law & Order” and “The Love Boat.”

Tributes to Elizabeth Hubbard:

Many in the entertainment industry took to social media to pay tribute to the late actress. “As the World Turns” co-star Martha Byrne tweeted, “Devastated by the loss of our beautiful, talented Elizabeth Hubbard. She was an inspiration to so many and will be deeply missed. Sending love and prayers to her family.”

Fellow soap opera star Deidre Hall also paid tribute, saying, “The loss of Elizabeth Hubbard is a blow to our entire community. She was a powerhouse performer and a kind and gracious friend. I will miss her dearly.”

Elizabeth Hubbard’s passing is a loss for the entertainment industry and her many fans. Her contributions to the daytime television industry will be honored and remembered for a long time.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

