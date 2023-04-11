Authorities have identified the suspect in the Louisville shooting as 23-year-old employee Connor Sturgeon.

The 25-year-old, according to the police, worked at the bank where the shooting occurred. Connor Sturgeon, 25, has been named as the alleged mass shooter at the Old National Bank by the Louisville Metro Police.

What Happened?

Police claim that Sturgeon entered a conference room where several workers gathered on Monday morning and started shooting. Nine other people were hurt, and four people died. Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the LMPD, announced the death of Sturgeon at a news conference on Monday in the late afternoon. Police later clarified that he was 25 rather than 23, as they had initially stated.

Who is Connor Sturgeon?

Police claim that Sturgeon worked for Old National Bank. Before being hired full-time in June 2021, according to ABC News, Sturgeon worked as a bank intern for three years. According to ABC News, he was promoted in April 2022. Law enforcement sources told ABC News that Sturgeon had recently been informed that he would lose his job. No reason for his termination had yet been disclosed, according to authorities. According to sources who spoke to ABC, Sturgeon wrote a note to his parents and friends before the shooting: “he was going to shoot up a bank”. Sturgeon was allegedly live-streaming the shooting on social media.

What do the Officials Say?

According to the police, a rifle was used in the shooting. A home in the Camp Taylor neighbourhood was where Louisville Metro Police and the ATF were seen on Monday afternoon. That was associated with the shooting, according to an ATF spokesperson. The victims, who were all bank employees, were identified by the police as Tommy Elliott, 63; James Tutt, 64; Joshua Barrick, 40; and Juliana Farmer, 57. Nickolas Wilt, a 26-year-old LMPD officer shot in the head, is one of the three injured victims, still in critical condition. Villaroel claimed that on March 31, he had just received his police academy diploma. She stated that his requirement is still essential despite recovering from brain surgery. Three of the injured patients have reportedly been released, according to UofL Health.

Read Also – Who is Deja Nicole Taylor? Virginia Teacher Shot by Student’s mother at Elementary School