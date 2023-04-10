WR Odell Beckham signs one-year deal with Ravens worth up to $18 million

Odell Beckham is all set to play with his new team; now, he will be seen in purple and black. With the Baltimore Ravens, Beckham made an agreement of one year worth up to $18 million, as reported by NFL.

This news was also announced by the team Baltimore Ravens. According to the deal, Odell will get $13.835 million for a signing bonus, up to $3 million reachable incentives and a base salary of $1.1.65 million. It is clear that Beckham will surely make a minimum of $15 million and get up to $18 million.

In 2022, Beckham recovered from a torn ACL and spent the season as a free agent. But in last season, he also helped Los Angeles Rams win over the Super Bowl LVI. In the last session, The Super Bowl champion had many options, but at that time, they chose to bide his time and focus on his recovery.

If we look at the statics, Beckham shows his great performances in eight seasons with teams like the Rams, Browns and Giants. From the year 2014, racking up 7367 yards and 56 touchdowns in the league. Beckham also made averages 13.9 yards per reception, and still, he has a lot of game left in this 30-year-old player.

Odell Beckham: Know more about him

Odell Beckham Jr. is a professional American football player who currently plays as a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams in the National Football League (NFL). He was born on November 5, 1992, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA.

Beckham played college football at Louisiana State University (LSU) from 2011 to 2013. During his college career, he has named a consensus All-American and won the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football.

Odell Beckham: Carrer Timeline

The New York Giants drafted Beckham in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played for the Giants from 2014 to 2018, where he established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the league. He made the Pro Bowl three times and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.

In 2019, Beckham was traded to the Cleveland Browns, where he played for two seasons before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Beckham has been known throughout his NFL career for his incredible athleticism, exceptional catching ability, and game-breaking plays.

Fans’ reaction to this contract:

Mike Almeida

Welcome to Baltimore OBJ! I’ve been a huge fan of him since he entered the league and am so excited that he’s joined our team.

Hank Morgan

That’s awesome we just need someone who can throw him the ball!! Even if we do work something out with Lamar we still need someone who can throw the ball!

Scott Munro

Will be actually play, or has he just been signed as a bargaining tool to trade up in the draft for a better shot at a top QB prospect?

Read Also: what happened with Calgary actor and musician ? Andrew Sparacion’s cause of death explained