Who is Tyler Perry’s wife? Who did Tyler Perry have a child with?

Tyler Perry is an American professional actor, playwriter, filmmaker, and enterpreneur.

Tyler Perry is well-recognized as the creator and performer of the Madea character, a tough elderly woman.

Tyler Perry is well-known for his work in the “House of Payne” television show.

Tyler Perry is famous for his work as a director, producer, and writer in the Ruthless, Zatima, Assisted Living, The Oval, Young Dylan, All the Queen’s Men, Bruh, and more.

As an actor, in 2005, Tyler Perry made his film debut with the “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” film.

Tyler Perry also acted in Love Thy Neighbor and The Passion: New Orleans television shows.

Tyler Perry acted in many movies such as Madea’s Family Reunion, Madea’s Big Happy Family, The Family That Preys, Why Did I Get Married?, I Can Do Bad All By Myself, The Single Moms Club, Brain on Fire, and more.

Tyler Perry also acted, producer, directed, and wrote many stage performances like I Know I’ve Been Changed, Madea’s Family Reunion, Meet the Browns, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Aunt Bam’s Place, Madea’s Farewell Play, and more.

What is Tyler Perry Real Name?

Tyler Perry’s real name is Emmitt Perry Jr. Tyler Perry’s age is 53 years. Tyler Perry’s birth date is 13 September 1969 and his birth year is 1969.

Tyler Perry was born to Willie Maxine Perry and Emmitt Perry, Sr. in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

Tyler Perry’s height is 1.96 m. Tyler Perry has three siblings. Tyler Perry’s net worth is around 100 crores USD (2023) Forbes. Tyler Perry did his studies at General Educational Development (GED).

Who is Tyler Perry wife?

Tyler Perry’s marital status is unmarried.

Tyler Perry was previously in a long and romantic relationship. Tyler Perry started dating Gelila Bekele in 2009.

Tyler Perry and Gelila Bekele ended their relationship in 2020 after being in a relationship for 12 years.

Gelila Bekele gave birth to Tyler Perry’s first child on 30 November 2014.

Who did Tyler Perry have a child with?

Tyler Perry has a child from a year-long relationship.

Gelila Bekele gave birth to Tyler Perry’s children on 30 November 2014. Their child is a son and his name is Aman Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry and Gelila Bekele ended their relationship in December 2020, six years after the birth of their child.

Read Also:- Why did Ashley Morrison commit suicide? The reason for the death of the youngest Old Cat Woman has been revealed.