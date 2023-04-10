Who is Blake Lively husband? How long did Ryan Reynolds date Blake Lively?

Blake Lively is a notable American actress. Blake Lively is well-recognized as the daughter of actor Ernie Lively.

Blake Lively is famous for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the “Gossip Girl” (2007–2012) television series.

In 1998, Blake Lively made her acting debut with the “Sandman” film.

Blake Lively also appeared in the “Saturday Night Live” and “When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special” television shows.

Blake Lively also appeared in “Part II (On the Run)”, “I Just Had $ex”, and “I Bet You Think About Me” music videos.

Blake Lively acted in many movies such as The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Green Lantern, The Age of Adaline, New York, I Love You, A Simple Favor, The Shallows, The Rhythm Section, and more.

How old is Blake Lively?

Blake Lively’s full name is Blake Ellender Brown. Blake Lively’s age is 35 years old. Blake Lively’s date of birth is 25 August 1987.

Blake Lively was born to Ernie Lively and Elaine Lively in Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Blake Lively’s height 1.78 m. has a brotheer whose name is Eric. Blake has also three half-siblings- Lori, Robyn, and Jason. Blake Lively’s father was an actor and Blake Lively’s mother was a talent scout.

Blake Lively did her studies at Burbank High School and Stanford University. Blake Lively’s nationality is American.

Who is Blake Lively husband?

Blake Lively is a married woman. Blake Lively husband is Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married on September 9, 2012 at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Blake Lively gave birth to four children with Ryan Reynolds – February 2023, October 2019, September 2016 and December 2014. The children’s names are James Reynolds, Inez Reynolds, and Betty Reynolds.

Blake Lively lives in Pound Ridge, New York with her husband and children.

How long did Ryan Reynolds date Blake Lively?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds first met in early 2010 on the set of the film “Green Lantern”, in which they worked together.

Blake Lively started dating Reynolds in October 2011. After dating for a year, the couple got married.

How many guys has Blake Lively dated?

Blake Lively reveals she’s had four boyfriends in her entire life.” “I’ve never been with anyone who hasn’t had a boyfriend. If I spend time with a man, it’s because someone I know very well who has been my friend for a while.”

Blake Lively was in a romantic relationship from 2007 to 2010. Blake Lively’s boyfriend’s name is Penn Badgley.

Lively and Badgley worked together on the “Gossip Girl” TV series. After being in a relationship for three years, the couple parted ways in 2010.

Read Also:- Argentina football player Angel Correa’s mother death? What happened with his mother