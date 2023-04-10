Who is Alyssa Farah Griffin? She says Donald Trump was the most alone during the arraignment

When Donald Trump was arraigned, he was alone, according to Alyssa Farah Griffin. After allegedly having an affair with adult actress Stormy Daniels, Trump’s arraignment took place on Tuesday.

He was charged with 34 felony offenses, all of which he denied.

Who is Alyssa Farah Griffin?

WorldNetDaily (WND) has published numerous articles by Griffin, who supports the right wing.

WND is known for promoting false information and conspiracy theories. His father, Joseph Farah, who was a reporter for The Sacramento Union and Los Angeles Herald Examiner, helped her to create the website. During her childhood, Alyssa grew up in a conservative environment.

Griffin’s tweet shows Donald Trump for the first time helpless and alone. She says Trump is not being protected by aides, sources, lawyers, or bodyguards.

Watching the arraignment, she observed that it seemed almost surreal. During Tuesday’s arraignment, presiding judge Juan Merchan rejected a request preventing Trump from attending future trials. Due to this, Donald Trump will have to face the court on his own.

Alyssa Farah Griffin father & Mother

Alyssa Farah Griffin’s father is Joseph Farah, who worked for The Sacramento Union and the Los Angeles Herald Examiner. Alyssa’s mother is a journalist who has worked for HuffPost and Compstock.

Her duties in 2017 also included serving as Special Assistant to Donald Trump and Press Secretary to Vice President Mike Pence. She is credited with shaping Trump’s reaction to Coronavirus.

Nevertheless, Alyssa blamed Trump for inciting violence among Trump’s supporters in 2021 and ordering them to raid the Capitol. Trump was reportedly asked to resign by her.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Career

As a “special Washington correspondent for WND,” Griffin wrote articles for the far-right website WorldNetDaily prior to 2014.

Previously, She interned for Congressman Tom McClintock and joined The Laura Ingraham Show as an associate producer.

As a member of the College Republican National Committee, Griffin traveled the country discussing the youth vote in 2012.

She was appointed Press Secretary by Congressman Mark Meadows in 2014, then appointed Communications Director in 2015. Her first job after college was as a communications director for the Freedom Caucus.

Vice President Mike Pence appointed her Press Secretary to Mike Pence in September 2017. She traveled with Pence on numerous overseas and domestic trips during her time as Press Secretary to the Vice President.

