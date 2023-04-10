what happened with Calgary actor and musician ? Andrew Sparacion’s cause of death explained

Fube fame actor and musician Andrew Sparacino passed away recently. The actor was known for his excellent performance in the movie “Fuber”. In this article, we’ll go through Andrew Sparacino’s death and his personal life; keep reading.

Andrew Sparacino: What happened to him

Fuber fame actor Andrew Sparacino died on April 7, 2023, leaving his friends and family member in a moment of deep sorrow. The news was confirmed by the actor Dave Lawrence on Facebook; he wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of the passing of Andy Sparacino, rapper, musician, and actor of both stage and screen. Andy was a fixture of the Calgary indy music scene, often working as a bartender and landscaper to support his art.

He was a poet, a humorist, an active listener and a good friend. Andy passed away on the evening of April 5th at Nanaimo General Hospital. He was 49 years old.”

Andrew Sparacino: Cause of death

We are sorry to inform you that Andrew Sparacino has died recently, and our deepest condolences to Andrew’s family. Andrew was known as a friendly personality among his loved ones. At this time, many people want to know more about Andrew Sparacion due to his recent death.

He was struggling with drug addiction and also fought a long battle with this. To help the family of Andrew, a GoFundMe account was set up by Dan McKinnon and David Lawrence with the lines “Extended Recovery & Accommodation.” The goal of the account was decided to be $20,000, but the total donation was reached beyond $29,000, according to the latest reports.

A statement was written on the website of GoFundMe:

“Andy has been battling very serious intravenous drug addiction for well over a decade. As we get past some of the stigmas of addiction and recognize it as a disease, for Andy, it has come at a huge cost. From burning bridges with family and friends to missing career opportunities, to broken relationships, arrests, and ultimately homelessness and living on the streets”.

It is very shocking news for the family and friends of Andrew Sparacino that he died at this early age.

Social Media Tributes to Andrew Sparacino:

Sherry Kennedy

My heart is very heavy today. We have lost a brilliant and talented member of our family. Andrew Sparacino has left us. His father George and mother Jean were like second parents to me and my children. Over the years our families spent a great deal of time together. Christmases, Easters, Birthdays and just days; we laughed and cried together and now we feel this deep loss together. Andy was loved by so many and we will miss that person we all knew. You are free now Andy.

FUBAR

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of the passing of Andy Sparacino; rapper, musician, and actor of both stage and screen. Andy was a fixture of the Calgary indy music scene, often working as a bartender and landscaper to support his art. He was a poet, a humorist, an active listener and a good friend. Andy passed away on the evening of April 5th at Nanaimo General Hospital. He was 49 years old”.

Rest in Peace.

