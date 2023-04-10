John Rahm wins Masters in 2023 in a dramatic final day

The Spaniard, who dominated the PGA circuit in the opening months of 2023, was overshadowed by John Rahm, who won the Masters by 4 strokes.

Who is John Rahm?

John Rahm is a professional golfer from Spain. With his recent victory in the Masters, he is currently ranked No. 1 in the entire globe.

He is a member of the European Tour and the PGA Tour. Rahm has triumphed in several professional competitions, including the 2019 FedEx Cup and the 2017 Memorial Tournament.

Rahm is known for his long drives and aggressive play, and he is considered one of the top golfers in the world.

Who is John Rahm’s caddie?

A caddie has a special role in any golfer’s gameplay. Most of the time, he does more than carry a player’s bag, like giving him advice and using his experience to help gain the player his victory.

Adam Hayes serves as John Rahm’s caddie. Since the September 2016 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Country Club, they have worked together.

After caddying on the LPGA tour, Adam Hayes’ career took off. Since then, he has worked for players such as Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Vaughn Taylor, Jason Dufner, and Ben Crane.

With John Rahm’s winnings, Adam Hayes will get 10 percent of it. Therefore, the caddy will get 10 percent of $3,240,000 from John’s victory.

John Rahm’s master’s glory

Many instances indicated that it would be John Rahm’s victory this year, including his late idol Seve Ballesteros’s 66th birthday. John Rahm turned the longest day into the sweetest victory.

When the match began, he was 4 shots down. To win, he stepped up to the 18th green. He was almost in tears after his major victory, securing the No. 1 position in the world.

He greatly surged during the final round, matching the three-time Masters champion’s greatest closing round at Augusta National.

He shot a 3-under 69 in the final round to pull away from Brooks Koepka, beating Brooks by 4 shots and surpassing 52-year-old Phil Mickelson as the oldest runner-up in Masters history.

It was also said that Mickelson only declared that Rahm would be known as one of golf’s biggest stars even before he turned pro in 2016. Mickelson’s younger brother was a Rahm coach at his Arizona college.

