Paulina Gretzky is a famous American actress, model, and singer.

Paulina Gretzky is wellrecognized as the daughter of actress Janet Jones and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Paulina Gretzky is famous for her work and role in the Fame (2009), Grown Ups 2 (2013), and Guns, Girls and Gambling (2012).

In 2000, Paulina Gretzky made her acting debut with the “In God We Trust” series as Pink Girl.

In 2005, Paulina Gretzky released her sountrack “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County”.

In 2013, Paulina Gretzky appeared in the “Grown Ups 2” series as Bikini Girl Daisy.

How old is Paulina Gretzky?

Paulina Gretzky’s age is 34 years. Paulina Gretzky’s date of birth is 19 December 1988. Paulina Gretzky was born to her parents in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Paulina Gretzky’s parents are Wayne Gretzky and Janet Jones. Paulina Gretzky has five siblings- Emma Gretzky, Trevor Gretzky, Tristan Gretzky, and Ty Gretzky.

Paulina Gretzky’s height is 5 feet 8 inches approx. Paulina Gretzky’s nationality is American.

Who is Paulina Gretzky Husband?

The fans of Paulina Gretzky are curious to know about her married and love life. His fans have many questions- Is Paulina Gretzky married? Who is Paulina Gretzky Husband? Is Paulina Gretzky in a relationship?

Let us tell you that Paulina Gretzky is a married woman. Paulina Gretzky husband’s name is Dustin Johnson.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson marry in 2022. The couple is in a relationship for many years before marriage. The couple kept their relationship strong without marriage and carried it out well.

Paulina Gretzky has two children with husband Dustin Johnson – River Jones Johnson and Tatum Gretzky Johnson.

How much is Paulina Gretzky Net Worth?

Paulina Gretzky’s net worth is around $5 million. Paulina Gretzky has earned her income from her acting and singing career. Paulina Gretzky has also made her career in modeling. Paulina Gretzky has appeared in many movies and TV shows and has gained popularity with money.

