Is Lisa Bonet in a relationship? Who is Lisa Bonet married to?

Lisa Bonet is an American professional actress. Lisa Bonet is well-recognized for her role as Denise Huxtable in “The Cosby Show” (1984–1992) television series.

In 1983, Lisa Bonet made her television debut with the “St. Elsewhere” series.

In 1987, Lisa Bonet made her film debut with the “Angel Heart” film as Epiphany Proudfoot.

Lisa Bonet work on some music videos like “It Never Rains (In Southern California)”, “Revelation Sunshine”, “Stand by My Woman”, and “Freedom (TROY NōKA Remix)”.

Lisa Bonet acted in many movies such as Bank Robber, Enemy of the State, Biker Boyz, Road to Paloma, Final Combination, High Fidelity, and Whitepaddy.

Lisa Bonet also appeared in many tv shows, including Tales from the Darkside, The Earth Day Special, Life on Mars, The Red Road, Ray Donovan, Drunk History, Why Bother Voting?, A Different World, and more.

Is Lisa Bonet in a relationship?

There is no information whether Lisa is in a relationship with anyone or not. After divorcing her second husband, Lisa Bonet is probably single.

Jason Momoa started dating Eiza Gonzalez in 2022, after his divorce from Lisa Bonet.

How old is Lisa Bonet?

Lisa Bonet’s full name is Lisa Michelle Bonet. Lisa Bonet’s age is 55 years. Lisa Bonet’s birth date is 16 September and er birth year is 1967. Lisa Bonet was born to Allen Bonet and Arlene Litman in San Francisco, California, United States.

Lisa Bonet’s height is 1.57 m. Lisa Bonet’s nationality is American. Lisa Bonet’s mother was a schoolteacher of Jewish descent and Lisa Bonet’s father was an opera singer of African-American heritage from Texas.

Lisa Bonet has five siblings in which singer Kadhja Bonet. Lisa Bonet did her school at Birmingham High School and the Celluloid Actor’s Studio in North Hollywood.

Who was Lisa Bonet Husband?

Lisa Bonet married twice. Both the marriages of Lisa Bonet did not last long.

Lisa Bonet first married Lenny Kravitz in 1987. He is a famous American rock singer.

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz married on 16 November 1987 in Las Vegas.

Lisa Bonet gave birth to their first daughter, who was named Zoe Isabella Kravitz, on 1 December 1988.

The couple got divorced in 1993 after almost 7 years.

Lisa Bonet began her relationship with actor Jason Momoa in 2005, after her divorce from Lenny Kravitz.

After being in a relationship for many years, Lisa and Jason got married in October 2017.

Lisa Bonet has given birth to two children with Jason Momoa, a daughter, born in June 2007, and a son, born in December 2008.

The children’s names are Nakoa-Wolf Manakaupo Namakeha Momoa and Lola Iolani Momoa.

In January 2022, after 5 years of marriage, Lisa and Jason announced their separation and got divorced after separation.

Read Also:- As the USA women defeat Ireland in a friendly, Mallory Swanson is hospitalized with a knee injury