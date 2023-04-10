Is Cecily Strong in a relationship? Are Cecily Strong and Mike O’Brien still together?

Cecily Strong is a famous American actress, producer, comedian, singer, and author.

Cecily Strong is well-recognized for her Notable works and role as a cast member in the “Saturday Night Live” (2012-2022).

From 2021 to the present, Cecily Strong serves in the “Schmigadoon!” television series as main cast Melissa Gimble. She also producer this series.

Cecily Strong will be seen in the “Garfield” and “Leo” films.

How tall is Cecily Strong?

Cecily Strong’s height is 1.73 m. Cecily Strong’s age is 39. Cecily Strong’s real name is Cecily Legler Strong. Cecily Strong’ date of birth is 8 February 1984.

Cecily Strong was born to Penelope Strong and Bill Strong in Springfield, Illinois, U.S. Cecily Strong did her studies at “Oak Park and River Forest High School” and Chicago Academy for the Arts and Second City Conservatory and iO Chicago.

Who is Cecily Strong Husband?

Cecily Strong’s marital status is Unmarried. Cecily Strong has no husband. Cecily Strong is not married yet.

Cecily Strong has had a few Relationships. But as of now, Cecily Strong is probably single.

Is Cecily Strong in a Relationship?

Cecily Strong began a relationship with Saturday Night Live writer Michael Patrick O’Brien in 2013. Cecily Strong and Mike O’Brien split in 2015 after being in a relationship for two years.

According to sources, Cecily Strong started a relationship with her new boyfriend Jack from 2019. Both met at the 2019 Christmas party. Cecile’s agent introduced her to him.

Cecily Strong Movies and TV Shows

In 2012, Cecily Strong made her film debut with the “How to Sponsor a Uterus” shor film.

In 2022, Cecily Strong also appeared in the “Sparring Partner” short film.

Cecily Strong is also famous for her work in “The Awesomes” (2013–2015) and “Loafy” (2020) series.

Cecily Strong acted in many movies like The Bronze, Staten Island Summer, Ghostbusters, The Female Brain, Slow Learners, The Boss, The Meddler, and more.

Cecily Strong also apeared in many television shows such as White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Man Seeking Woman, Netflix Presents: The Characters, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Scream Queens, Years of Living Dangerously, The Simpsons, That Damn Michael Che, Great News, and more.

