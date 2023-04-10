How did Justin Owen Die? Justin Owen, a Sprint Car Driver, died in an Automobile Accident

Due to injuries sustained in a significant collision at Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, during the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship race, veteran Ohio sprint car racer Justin Owen passed away on Saturday.

How did Justin Owen Die?

Following injuries sustained in a collision during the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship race at Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Owen passed away on April 9, 2023. During his practice run for the competition, the Harrison, Ohio, racer drifted high into Turn 3, lost control, and slammed into the wall. After a series of flips, his car eventually rose and landed in the circuit’s centre. At the time of the incident, just before 6:30 p. m. The race was immediately red-flagged by USAC, and 30 minutes later, the series cancelled the event. They announced Owen’s passing a little after midnight.

Who is Justin Owen?

Nobody is sure of Owen’s exact net worth. According to ZipRecruiter, the typical annual salary for a car racer is between $16K and $87K. Nevertheless, the compensation is determined by the auto racer’s skill and experience. During the USAC’s AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship race at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Owens was injured horribly on April 9, 2023, and died at 26. In the final race of the previous season, Lawrenceburg won the championship, and one of Owen’s most significant on-track victories occurred at the Dick Gaines Memorial. In 2019, he won three races: the Night of Champions event in Lawrenceburg, the Paragon Speedway in Indiana, and the Lernerville Speedway in Pennsylvania. In 2016, he also triumphed with BOSS at Lernerville. Owen has already started two USAC features, both at Lawrenceburg, in 2019 and 2021. Mike Owen and Marita Marqua Cable are Owen’s parents. The late auto racer and his brother were raised in Harrison, Ohio.

