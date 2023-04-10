Has Mick Mars ever married? Who is Mick Mars wife?

Mick Mars is a popular American musician and lead guitarist. Mick Mars is also known as co-founder of the heavy metal band “Mötley Crüe”.

Mick Mars is well-recognized for his melodic solos, aggressive, and bluesy riffs.

Mick Mars enlisted former Evanescence member John Lecompte, Hotel Bound, and other members of Marquina to contribute songwriting.

Reunited with Mick Mars and the “Mötley Crüe” Band and start their tour again in 2022. Popolar musician Mick Mars announced his retirement from touring with Mötley Crüe on 26 October 2022.

The next day, “Mötley Crüe” confirmed that John 5 had replaced Mick, starting with “The World Tour with Def Leppard” in 2023.

Mick Mars sued the band “Mötley Crüe” on April 6, 2023, alleging that he was unilaterally fired from the band.

How old is Mick Mars?

Mick Mars’s age is 71 years old. Mick Mars’s real name is Robert Alan Deal. Mick Mars’s date of birth is 4 May 1951. Mick Mars was born to Frank Deal and Tina Deal in Terre Haute, Indiana, U.S.

Mick Mars has a sibling whose name is Susie Deal. Mick Mars dropped out his high school. Mick Mars’s height is 1.75 m. Mick Mars’s nationality is American.

Who is Mick Mars wife?

Mick Mars is a married man.

Mick Mars married twice. After divorcing his first wife, Mick Mars now lives with his second wife.

Mick Mars The first marriage of Mick Mars did not last long. Mick Mars remarried a year later to get divorced.

Currently, Mick Mars wife is Seraina Schönenberger. Mick and Seraina Schönenberger have an age difference of 33 years. The couple got married in 2013.

Mick Mars and Seraina have been married for almost ten years.

Mick Mars first married Emi Canyn in 1990. Mick and Amy’s marriage did not last long. Mick and Emi Canyn divorced in 1994 after only four years of marriage.

Mick Mars has three children – Stormy Deal, Les Paul Deal and Erik Deal. Mick Mars has only one daughter named Stormy Deal.

Mick Mars’s Career

Mick Mars and Co released their second album, The Unattractive Revolution, on 3 October 2007. In this, Mick co-wrote two songs.

Mick Mars played guitar on Hind’s 2008 album “Take It to the Limit”. In addition, Mick Mars performed the guitar solo on the song “Into the Light” from Papa Roach’s ‘Metamorphosis’ album.

Mick Mars also provided a guitar solo for the song “The Question” on Rock Star: Supernova runner-up Dilana’s US debut album Inside Out.

Mick Mars co-wrote a song with Escape the Fate in 2010 for the band’s self-titled album, which was later shelved from the album and released sometime later.

Mick Mars appeared in and co-wrote the music video for the song “Boss’s Daughter” by Pop Evil on their 2011 album War of Angels.

In November 2019, Mick Mars released a new song, “The Way I’m Wired”. This song is released with Black Smoke Trigger.

Mick Mars also appeared on Cory Marks’ hit single “Outlaws and Outsiders”.

