As the USA women defeat Ireland in a friendly, Mallory Swanson is hospitalized with a knee injury

In a friendly match, Mallory Swanson, U.S. Women’s National Soccer team forward player, tore her patella tendon in her left knee. Against Ireland, Lindsey Horan and Emily Fox did the goal for the U.S. and won the game last Saturday.

After the injury, Mallory Swanson was carted off from the stadium and taken immediately to the hospital. Swanson scored seven goals and was the most scorer from the United States. She was preparing for the upcoming Women’s World Cup this summer.

Midfielder Julie Ertz, who had not played a single game after the Tokyo Olympics, played this game after a long gap. The second game against Ireland will be played on Tuesday at St Louis.

Now, this is the last chance for Coach Vlatko Andonovski to analyse the players before the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Vlatko will try to find the best squad of 23 players for the world cup.

In the 40th minute of the game, Swanson fell on the ground, screaming in pain. Team members called the training staff on the field immediately.

In the last six games, Swanson scored in each match for the United States. Swanson made a record for the fourth longest in the US team history.

When Swanson was carted off the field, she made the shape of a heart with the help of her hands and shows to the fan in the stadium. In the 80th minute of the game, Horan converted the penalty kick into the goal. Just after the goal, she ran to the corner and made a gesture of salute position for the fans.

Ertz Came on the ground in the 66th minute as the substitute and took the captain’s armband. She had not played for the last 600 days due to pregnancy and some injuries.

If we talk about Ertz, she participated in two World Cups earlier and was known as the top football player worldwide. Before the game started, she was honoured on his 100th appearance with the U.S. National team.

Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals tight end and the couple’s infant son were also on the field at the ceremony.

Fans are reacting on Twitter about Swanson:

Melissa Skillens

I don’t even know why we’re playing her 3 months before the WWC. We already know what she can do; this is our star player. #USWNT #USAvIRL

JoChrisTim PulWeahGent

any updates on the injury please??? i’m heartbroken thinking she might miss the world cup at her peak 🤬😭

absolutely gutted for her and furious ant vlatko

Footy2002

Devastating for a player who was enjoying her football and putting away chances, in great form. She knew immediately. Macario has to get back now!! Think set to hit grass this month.

