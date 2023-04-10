Are Jason and Amanda still together? How long have Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell been married?

Jason Isbell is a popular American singer, songwriter, and guitarist.

Jason Isbell is well-recognized for his solo career and his work with the band “The 400 Unit”.

From 2001 to 2007, Jason Isbell spent six years as a member of Drive-By Truckers.

Jason Isbell received the Grammy Award four times. Many songwriters took Jason under their wing when Jason Isbell was a teenager.

Jason Isbell and David Hood used to watch the rest of the people perform.

In 2007, Jason Isbell released his first studio album “Sirens of the Ditch”.

Jason Isbell will released his upcoming album “Weathervanes” with “The 400 Unit” on 9 June 2023.

In 2015, Jason Isbell released his first single “I Follow Rivers” and “Mutineer”.

Jason Isbell appeared in many music videos like “Alabama Pines”, “Super 8”, “Alabama Pines”, “If We Were Vampires”, “Traveling Alone”, and “24 Frames”.

Jason Isbell produced Fever Breaks and Burn. Flicker. Die. album.

Jason Isbell appeared in some series such as Deadwood: The Movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Squidbillies, and Billions.

Where was Jason Isbell Born?

Jason Isbell’s real name is Michael Jason Isbell. Jason Isbell’s birth date is 1 February and his birth year is 1979. Jason Isbell’s age is 44 years.

Jason Isbell was born to Mike Isbell and Angela Hill Barnett in Green Hill, Alabama, United States.

Jason Isbell’s mother was interior designer and Jason Isbell’s father was house painter. Jason Isbell has two half-siblings Emily Isbell and Chantry Barnett. Jason Isbell graduated from the University of Memphis.

Who is Jason Isbell Wife?

Jason Isbell is a married man. Currently, Jason Isbell wife is Amanda Shire. She is a singer-songwriter and violinist.

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shire married on February 23, 2013. Composer Todd Snyder officiated at Jason and Amanda’s wedding.

Jason and Amanda welcomed their daughter, named Mercy Rose, in September 2015.

Jason and Amanda are still together. Jason and Amanda have been married for 13 years. Couple is happy with their married life and living their life happily.

Who is Jason Isbell Ex-wife?

Jason Isbell was married twice. Jason Isbell’s first wife was Shona Tucker.

Shona Tucker is well known in the Alabama community as a fellow musician from Muscle Shoals. Shona Tucker is also a former bass player for the Drive-By Truckers.

Jason Isbell and Shona Tucker were married in 2002. The couple got divorced a few years later.

