Who were Layla Silvernail and Camille Quarles? Explore More Details

Layla Silvernail, Camille Quarles, and a third unnamed 17-year-old male were discovered dead in a remote part of Marion County. The teenagers, who were friends, were allegedly shot and left in various rural county locations between March 30 and April 1 before being discovered by authorities.

Who were Camille Quarles and Layla Silvernail?

Two suspects had been taken into custody concerning the teen victims’ deaths, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods revealed at a press conference on Friday, April 7, nearly a week after their deaths. A third suspect, he added, was still at large. According to Woods, the two juvenile suspects who have been detained, Christopher Atkins, 12, and Robert Robinson, 17, were both known to the three victims. Tahj Brewton, the third suspect acquainted with the victims, is currently wanted by the authorities. Before the three teenagers were killed, Woods disclosed that the victims and the suspects had been associated with several burglaries in the neighbourhood, shedding light on their connection.

Examining the Specifics of Layla Silvernail and Camille Quarles’ Deaths:

According to authorities, Layla Silvernail and Camille Quarles died after the Marion County Sheriff’s office was called to report a female injured in a Forest Lakes Park area on SE 183rd Avenue Road on March 30, 2023. They discovered Layla Silvernail, a 16-year-old softball star, shot and left by the side of the road. According to reports, Layla Silverman was taken to a local hospital and later declared dead. A 17-year-old boy was discovered the following day with a gunshot wound in the outlying county at SE 94th Street and SE 188th Court. On April 1, 2023, the following day, deputies investigated a tip and discovered Silvernail’s car partially submerged in water. Authorities noted that Layla Silverman’s body was found nine miles from the vehicle and that Camille Quarles also had a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing:

Last week, Layla Silvernail, 16, Camille Quarles, 16, and a 17-year-old victim who has not been identified were shot together in a car before being dumped over three days within a 5-mile radius. The three victims, who were all members of a burglary gang, and the suspects were all found to be inside Layla Silvernail’s car before the murder, according to the investigation findings. According to Sheriff Woods, the victims were shot inside the car before being dumped in various places. Woods added that shortly after reviewing the evidence the attackers had left in the vehicle, police located the suspects, who reportedly confessed to the murder. The third suspect, however, escaped being apprehended.

Before they were killed by gunfire, assailants committed crimes alongside Layla Silvernail and Camille Quarles. Woods believed that the victims and the attackers had previously committed crimes together and had most likely turned on each other. However, the motive for the killing had not yet been made public by the authorities. “Thefters have no regard for honour. Ultimately, these three turned on our three victims and killed them. Woods further urged people to inform the police of any information they may have about Brewton’s whereabouts. The victim, a male teenager aged 17, has not yet been identified by the authorities.

