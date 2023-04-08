Who is Chestnut married to? Is Morris Chestnut still married to Pam Byse?

Morris Chestnut is a professional American actor.

Morris Chestnut is famous for his role as Ricky in the “Boyz n the Hood” (1991) film.

Morris Chestnut also appeared in some theatre plays, such as The Nutcracker (2013), Love In The Nick of Tyme (2007), and What My Husband Doesn’t Know (2011).

Is #FlashbackFriday still a thing?? Because I’m still very much kiki-ing over this moment with Morris Chestnut a few months back when I asked him what his response was the getting consistently snubbed for People’s Sexiest Man Alive 💀😂😂 pic.twitter.com/thdWLKaMLi — Shanelle Genai✨ (@shanellegenai) April 7, 2023

What is Morris Chestnut age?

Morris Chestnut’s full name is Morris Lamont Chestnut. Morris Chestnut was born to Morris Chestnut, Sr. and Shirley Chestnut in Cerritos, California, United States.

Morris Chestnut’s age is 54 years. Morris Chestnut’s date of birth is 1 January 1969. Morris Chestnut’s height is 1.83 m. Morris Chestnut’s nationality is American.

Morris Chestnut’s father was a medical salesman, and Morris Chestnut’s mother was a teacher. Morris Chestnut studied at California State University, Northridge.

Who is Morris Chestnut Wife?

Morris Chestnut is a married man. Morris Chestnut wife is Pam Byse.

Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse married in 1995. Yes, Morris Chestnut and Pam Biese are still together.

Morris Chestnut and Pam Biese have two children – Grant Chestnut and Paige Chestnut.

Morris Chestnut lives in a Baptist church with his two children.

Morris Chestnut Movies and TV Shows

In 1990, Morris Chestnut made his television debut with the “Freddy’s Nightmares” series.

In 1991, Morris Chestnut made his film debut with the “Boyz n the Hood” film.

In 2022, Morris Chestnut appeared in “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” television series.

Morris Chestnut is known for his work and role in The Enemy Within, Our Kind of People, Rosewood, The Resident, Legends, V, Out All Night, and C-16: FBI television series.

Morris Chestnut acted in many movies such as When the Bough Breaks, Think Like a Man, The Perfect Holiday, Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, Scenes of the Crime, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, The Last Boy Scout, Two Can Play That Game, The Perfect Holiday, and more.

Read Also:- What Happened to Ion Tiriac? Where is Boris Becker’s Manager Now?