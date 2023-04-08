Which Timeline is Ahsoka Placed in Star Wars?

The long-awaited Ahsoka trailer has finally gotten published, much to the delight of Star Wars fans. In August 2023, the series seems slated to premiere on Disney Plus, and fans can’t wait to discover more about the newest entry in the Star Wars world. I would appreciate knowing what period the series would take place in. With so many famous characters from multiple periods returning, it’s critical to understand where everything fits in the Star Wars canon.

Timeline of the Ahsoka Series:

Fans followed Ahsoka’s adventure through the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” series until it officially concluded with its seventh season in May 2020. Viewers also saw Ahsoka make a short adult appearance in the 2014 animated series “Star Wars Rebels.”

Dawson made her live-action debut as Ahsoka in a November 2020 episode of “The Mandalorian,” She returned to the character in “The Book of Boba Fett” in 2021. Her series, “Ahsoka,” announced shortly after her debut appearance, would take place about five years after the events of “Return of the Jedi.”

“Ahsoka” began filming in 2022, and Dawson appeared to preview the series at the Star Wars Celebration in May, which POPSUGAR attended. “It’s been a delight and an honour to bring this character to life and to sense the energy of everyone wanting to see her come to life,” she remarked during a panel discussion. “It’s been thrilling as a fan to witness it and watch this tale progress.”

Here’s everything we know about “Ahsoka,” from the trailer and actors to the narrative and release date.

Cast of Ahsoka:

Apart from Dawson, the remainder of the cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, a character from “Rebels;” Eman Esfandi plays con artist turned Jedi Ezra Bridger; Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Herra Syndulla, a former rebel pilot who has a child with Ezra; Ray Stevenson plays the mysterious villain Baylan; David Tennant plays Huyang, a lightsaber crafting droid; and Ivanna Sakhno plays Baylan’s apprentice. Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker.

In What Timeframe is Ahsoka Set?

Fans of The Mandalorian will be relieved to learn that Ahsoka will continue to build on this chronology, giving depth and complexity to the characters and events revealed so far. With fan favourites like Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett on board, plenty of action and excitement will surely be there.

It’s important to note that the Mandoverse isn’t the only timeline in the Star Wars universe. Films, literature, and television series have addressed several periods and timeframes. The Mandoverse, on the other hand, has proved to be a popular and profitable setting for Star Wars tales, so it’s no surprise that Ahsoka will continue to expand on it.

Read Also – Who Exactly is Ethan Boyes? Cycling Champion of the United States Dead While Riding