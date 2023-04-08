What is the age difference between Rob Lowe and his wife? Is Rob Lowe still married to his wife?

Rob Lowe is a notable American actor, podcast host, and filmmaker. When Rob Lowe is 15 years old, he began his acting debut with the “A New Kind of Family” (1979–1980) series.

Rob Lowe is well-recognized for his role as Sam Seaborn in “The West Wing” (1999–2003) series.

In 2023, Rob Lowe appears in the “Dog Gone” film and “Unstable” television series.

From 2020 to the present, Rob Lowe appears as Capt. Owen Strand in the “9-1-1: Lone Star” series.

In 1983, Rob Lowe made his film debut with “The Outsiders” film and “Thursday’s Child” tv film.

In 1979, Rob Lowe made his television debut with the “A New Kind of Family” series.

Rob Lowe is famous for his work and role in The West Wing, Brothers & Sisters, Parks and Recreation, Code Black, The Grinder, and more television series.

Rob Lowe acted in many movies such as The Hotel New Hampshire, Austin Powers in Goldmember, About Last Night, Illegally Yours, Frank and Jesse, The Dark Backward, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Behind the Candelabra, Holiday in the Wild, and more.

How old is Rob Lowe?

Rob Lowe’s birth name is Robert Hepler Lowe. Rob Lowe’s date of birth is 17 March 1964. Rob Lowe’s age is 59 years. Rob Lowe was born to Charles D. Lowe and Barbara Hepler in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States.

Rob Lowe has three siblings- Chad Lowe, Justin Lowe, and Micah Dyer. Rob Lowe did his studies at Oakwood Junior High School and Santa Monica High School. Rob Lowe’s nationality is American.

Who is Rob Lowe Wife?

Rob Lowe is a married man. Rob Lowe wife is Sheryl Berkoff. She is a makeup artist by profession.

Rob Lowe married Sheryl Berkoff in 1001. Rob Lowe and Sheryl met on a blind date in 1983.

Rob Lowe met his wife on the set of the movie “Bad Influence”.

Rob and Sheryl have two sons, Matthew Edward Lowe, born in 1993, and John Owen Lowe, born in 1995.

What is the age difference between Rob Lowe and his wife?

Rob and Sheryl are a very career and understanding couple. Rob Lowe is 59 and Sheryl Berkoff is 61.

Rob Lowe is 3 years younger than his Sheryl Berkoff. But the couple has handled their relationship very well.

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff have not paid attention to their age and focused on their life and responsibilities, due to which the couple’s relationship is going on for so long.

