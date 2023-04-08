S Club 7 Vocalist Paul Cattermole has Died at the Age of 46

Paul Cattermole is an English writer. On the internet, death news is spreading virally. Paul Gerald Cattermole was a vocalist from the United Kingdom. Throughout five years, they had one number-one album and four number-one singles. They also had a series of television shows named Miami 7, L.A. 7, Hollywood 7, and Viva S Club.

They released four studio albums and eleven singles, selling over 14 million records worldwide. Their first album, S Club, shared the strong 1990s pop sound with many other period performers. But, as their careers advanced, their musical style evolved to include more dance and R&B influences. Let’s go on to understand more about Paul Cattermole’s death.

What Happened to Club 7 Legend?

The news of Paul Cattermole’s death has gone viral over the internet. Paul Cattermole, a member of S Club 7, died at 46.

The band’s manager said there were “no suspicious circumstances”, although his cause of death has not been made public. The end of our brother Paul saddens us, the band tweeted. The terrible pain and loss that we all feel are beyond words. He was a true gift in our lives, and we are thankful for the beautiful memories we have of him.

“Everyone is in pieces,” said a spokeswoman. Hannah and the other group members grieved when they learned what had happened. No one believed it. There is absolute horror and mistrust present. In February, S Club 7 announced an 11-date tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland. They would perform classics such as Reach, Bring It All Back, and Never Had A Dream Come True.

Who Exactly Was Paul Cattermole?

Cattermole was born in the town of St. Albans, Hertfordshire. He appeared in “Pendragon” as a National Youth Music Theatre member. He studied theatre. He was chosen for S Club 7 by Simon Fuller. They released four studio albums and eleven singles, selling over 14 million records worldwide.

Their first album, S Club, shared the strong 1990s pop sound with many other performers. But, as their careers advanced, their musical style evolved to include more dance and R&B influences. Simon Fuller, the group’s manager via 19 Entertainment and the creator of its concept and identity signed the band to Polydor Records. The gang journeyed throughout the United States in their four-season television series before concluding in Barcelona, Spain.

About 90 million people saw the programme, which became popular in over 100 countries. S Club 7 won two Brit Awards and was well-known for their television show. Cattermole remained a member of the group until June 2002.

Private Life:

Cattermole and Hannah Spearritt met at the National Youth Music Theatre in 1994. Paul was 17 years old at the time, and Spearritt was 14 years old. They were spotted at Pendragon together. Cattermole and Spearritt met in 1999 while playing in the seven-piece pop ensemble S Club 7.

The friendship turned into a sexual connection in May 2001. Before going public with their relationship in November 2001, they kept it a secret for the first six months. Their employees at S Club urged them to stick together. Cattermole departed the band in 2002, but the pair married in 2006. Cattermole and Spearritt renewed their affair in June 2015. However, it ended in November of that same year.

Read Also – What Happened To Karyn Avalon ? Is it really she died