Is Jon Pardi currently married? Who is Jon Pardis wife?

Jon Pardi is a popular American Country music singer and songwriter.

Jon Pardi signed with Capitol Nashville, and released four studio albums- Write You a Song (2014), Heartache Medication (2019), California Sunrise (2016), and Mr. Saturday Night (2022).

Jon Pardi charted 14 singles on the country charts and the Billboard Hot Country Songs, four of which were number one hits—”Dirt on My Boots”, “Last Night Lonely”, “Head Over Boots”, and “Heartache Medication”.

John Pardee’s musical style is defined by neo-traditional country influences.

In 2014, Jon Pardi released his debut studio album “Write You a Song”.

Jon Pardi released two Extended plays- Rancho Fiesta Sessions and The B-Sides, 2011–2014.

In 2012, Jon Pardi released his debut single “Missin’ You Crazy”. In 2022, Jon Pardi released “Your Heart or Mine” and “Last Night Lonely” singles.

Jon Pardi also released mant songs such as “Ain’t Always the Cowboy”, “Night Shift”, “Tequila Little Time”, “Heartache Medication”, “Dirt on My Boots”, “When I’ve Been Drinkin'”, “Heartache on the Dance Floor”, “What I Can’t Put Down”, “She Ain’t in It”, “Up All Night”, and more.

How tall is Jon Pardis?

Jon Pardi’s full name is Jonathan Ryan Pardi. Jon Pardi’s age is 37 years. Jon Pardi’s date of birth is 20 May 1985. Jon Pardi was born to his parentd in Dixon, California, United States.

Jon Pardi’s parents are Shellie Pardi-Harrington. Jon Pardi’s height is 5 feet 9 inches approx. Jon Pardi did his studies at Dixon High School. Jon Pardi’s nationality is American.

Who is Jon Pardis wife?

Jon Pardi is a married man. Jon Pardi wife is Summer Duncan. By profession, she is a hairdresser.

Jon Pardi got engaged to Summer Duncan on 2 October 2019. Prior to this, Summer Duncan was Joh’s longtime girlfriend.

Jon Pardi proposed to Summer Duncan while she was performing a concert on stage at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan got married on 21 November 2020. The couple is still together.

Does Jon Pardi have a kid?

Yes, Jon Pardi has a child. After nearly two years of marriage, on 21 September 2022, Joh and Summer announced that they were expecting their first child.

On 18 February 2023, Joh and Summer give birth to their baby girl, who is named Presley Fawn Pardi.

