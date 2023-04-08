Argentina football player Angel Correa’s mother death? What happened with his mother

Argentina football player Angel Correa’s Mother died after a long illness. In this article, we will learn more about her death and what exactly happened to her; keep reading

Angel Correa’s Mother: What happened to her

Recently Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in December 2022. Now Angel Correa has been suffering from a tough time since his mother died last Thursday. Correa represented the Atletico de Madrid club, so the club made an announcement on their official website as:

“Today is a sad day for the rojiblanca family. Atlético de Madrid mourns the death of Marcela Martínez, mother of our player, Ángel Correa. Our president, CEO, board members and all employees want to express our sincere condolences and we join the pain of family and friends. Will play this Sunday’s match in Vallecas against Rayo Vallecano with the black bracelets in memory”

Marcela Martinez: Reason behind the death

Marcela has been fighting cancer for a long time, and last Thursday, Angel Correa’s mother died. It is very sad news, and our Condoleces with the Angel and his family.

Saint Lawrence also posted on social media:

“We accompany Angelito and his whole family in this moment of so much pain. Always with you, champion! Lots of strength!”.

Angel Correa: Know more about him

Correa was born on March 9, 1995, in Rosario, Argentina. He started his football career at a young age, playing for the local club Torito before moving to San Lorenzo’s youth academy.

At the age of 18, he made his professional debut for San Lorenzo in a Copa Argentina match against Estudiantes de Buenos Aires.

After impressing in his first few games, Correa quickly became a regular in San Lorenzo’s first team. He played a key role in the club’s successful campaign in the 2013-14 season, helping them win the Torneo Inicial and the Copa Libertadores.

His performances also caught the eye of scouts from Europe’s top clubs, and in 2014, he signed for Atletico Madrid.

Angel Correa : Carrer at a glance

In his first season with Atletico Madrid, Correa struggled to adapt to the new league and the team’s playing style. However, he gradually improved over the next few seasons, becoming an important player for the team. He scored his first goal for Atletico in a Copa del Rey match against L’Hospitalet in December 2014.

Correa’s breakthrough season came in 2017-18 when he scored eight goals and provided four assists in 31 La Liga appearances.

He played a crucial role in Atletico’s successful campaign, helping the team finish second in the league and reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.

In the following season, Correa continued to impress, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 32 La Liga appearances. He also played a key role in Atletico’s run to the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

