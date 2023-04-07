Who is Porsha Williams husband? How many kids does Porsha Williams have?

Porsha Williams is a professional actress, television personality, and author.

Porsha Williams is well-known for her work in “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” television show.

From 2014 to 2021, Porsha Williams worked as co-host in the “Dish Nation” television show.

In 2022, Porsha Williams works in ” The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” tv series.

In 2011, Porsha Williams made her television debut with the “Platinum Weddings” show.

Porsha Williams also acted in “A Mother’s Love” and “Two Can Play That Game” theatre plays.

Porsha Williams appeared in many tv shows such as Zootopia+, Bravo’s Chat Room, The Apprentice, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, The New Celebrity Apprentice, The Wendy Williams Show, Steppin’ Back to Love, The Rickey Smiley Show, and more.

Where is Porsha Williams Born?

Porsha Williams was born to her parents in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Porsha Williams’s age is 41 years. Porsha Williams’s fll name is Porsha Dyanne Williams. Porsha Williams’s date of birth is 22 June 1981.

Porsha Williams’s height is 1.73 m. Porsha Williams has three siblings- Lauren Williams, Hosea Williams III, and Brenton Williams.

Porsha Williams did her studies at Southwest Dekalb High School and the American InterContinental University.

Who is Porsha Williams husband Now?

Porsha Williams married twice. Porsha Williams’ first marriage was short-lived. Porsha Williams remarried. Currently, Porsha Williams husband is Simon Guobadia.

Simon Guobadia is a renowned Nigerian-American, philanthropist, entrepreneur and executive producer

Porsha Williams got engaged to Simon Guobadia in May 2021. Porsha Williams and Simone Guobadia held a traditional Nigerian wedding on 25 November 2022, followed by a traditional American wedding the next day on 26 November 2022.

Who is Porsha Williams ex-husband?

Porsha Williams married for the first time in 2011. Kordell Stewart is the ex-husband of Porsha Williams. Porsha Williams had a miscarriage when she got married. Porsha divorced her first husband, Kordell Stewart, in 2013 after a year of marriage.

Who is Porsha Williams Boyfriend?

Porsha Williams was in a relationship after divorcing her first husband, Kordell Stewart.

Porsha Williams’ boyfriend’s name is Dennis McKinley. He is an entrepreneur.

Porsha Williams was briefly engaged to her boyfriend, Dennis McKinley. Porsha Williams gave birth to her first child with Dennis McKinley in 2019, named Pilar Jenna McKinley.

But later the couple ended their relationship.

