Who is Mandy Moore husband? Who is Mandy Moore having a baby with?

Mandy Moore is a popular American singer-songwriter as well as an actress.

Mandy Moore is best known for her debut single, “Candy”, which peaked at number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1999, Mandy Moore released her debut studio album “So Real”. After that, Mandy Moore released many studio albums like Coverage (2003), Mandy Moore (2001), Amanda Leigh (2009), Wild Hope (2007), Silver Landings (2020), and In Real Life (2022).

In 2001, Mandy Moore made her film debut with the “Dr. Dolittle 2” film.

From 2016 to 2022, Mandy Moore worked as Rebecca Pearson in the “This Is Us” series.

Mandy Moore is known for her role in the Tangled: The Series, Tron: Uprising, Sheriff Callie’s Wild West, High School USA!, and Entourage series.

How old is Mandy Moore?

Mandy Moore’s age is 38 years. Mandy Moore’s real name is Amanda Leigh Moore. Mandy Moore’s date f birth is 10 April 1984. Mandy Moore was born to Stacy Moore and Donald Moore in Nashua, New Hampshire, U.S.

Mandy Moore’s height is 1.78 m. Mandy Moore has two brothers- Scott and Kyle. Mandy Moore is of English, Scottish, Russian Jewish, and Irish descent. Mandy Moore did her studies at Bishop Moore Catholic High School.

Who is Mandy Moore husband Now?

Mandy Moore’s marital status is Married. Mandy Moore married twice.

Mandy Moore’s first marriage The first marriage lasted only about seven years. After this, Mandy Moore married for the second time.

Currently, Mandy Moore’s husband is Taylor Goldsmith. He is the Dawes frontman.

Mandy Moore started dating Taylor Goldsmith in 2015. After being in a relationship for two years, the couple got engaged in September 2017.

A year after getting engaged, Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith got married on November 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.

Mandy Moore gave birth to August Harrison Goldsmith, her first child (boy) with Taylor in February 2021.

Who is Mandy Moore ex-husband?

Mandy Moore first married Ryan Adams. He’s the Former Whiskeytown Frontman.

Mandy Moore started dating Ryan Adams in 2008. After a year of dating, Mandy and Taylor got engaged in February 2009.

Two months into their engagement, Mandy and Ryan were married on 10 March 2009, in Savannah, Georgia.

Mandy Moore filed for divorce from Ryan Adams in January 2015 after five years of marriage. The couple got divorced a year later, in June 2016.

Who did Mandy Moore date?

Apart from having two marriages, Mandy Moore also has some relationships. Mandy Moore Dated Wilmer Valderrama Drama, Zach Braff, Ryan Adams Divorce and Moore.

