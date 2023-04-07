Who is Jacke Paul’s New Girlfriend ? Jake Paul make it official on Instagram

Jake Paul, Youtube turned boxer, officially announced his relationship with Jutta Leerdam. The couple posted a series of photos on Instagram in a romantic way, with the caption

“I am Dutch now”.

While on the other side, sprinter also posted a few pictures on her Instagram account with the lines “That’s it”. In Beijing Olympics 2022, Jutta won the silver medal in the women’s 1000-meter race. Apart from this, she also won many big world championships as a sprinter. She is a very famous personality in Dutch, and the media called her as the ‘world’s hottest speedskater.

Know more about Jutta Leerdam:

Jutta Monica Leerdam is a Dutch speed skater born on December 30, 1998, in ‘s-Gravenzande, Netherlands. She specializes in sprint distances of 500 meters and 1000 meters.

Leerdam started her career as an inline skater before transitioning to ice skating. She won a bronze medal at the 2017 World Junior Championships and later became a Dutch national speed skating team member.

In the 2020 European Championships, Leerdam won gold in both the 500m and team sprint events, and in the 2020-2021 season, she won the 1000m event at the World Single Distance Championships. Earlier, she dated Skater Koen Verweij from 2017 to the summer of 2022.

Jutta Leerdam with Jake Paul: How all this started

If we believe in some inner news, they met on Instagram last year and eventually started talking for the last few months. At that time, some media news reported about the couple both spending time in Florida. Earlier, Paul was dating Julia Rose.

Paul ended their relationship with Julia at the end of 2022 after dating for around three years; they both in on and off relationships in these three years.

Jutta Leerdam: Social media presence

Jutta is a very popular and famous personality on the internet; she was present on all popular social media sites, including Instagram, with the highest 41.1M followers. She also has 408K followers on Tiktok, 61.1K on Twitter and 231K on Facebook.

Jake Paul: Know more about “The Problem Child”

Jake Paul is an American YouTuber, internet personality, actor, and professional boxer. He was born on January 17, 1997, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Paul rose to fame on the now-defunct social media platform Vine, where he gained a large following for his comedic videos. He then transitioned to YouTube and continued to grow his audience with vlogs, challenges, and pranks.

In 2018, Paul made his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTuber KSI’s younger brother, Deji Olatunji, winning the fight. He has since continued his boxing career with high-profile matches against former basketball player Nate Robinson and retired MMA fighter, Ben Askren.

Paul has also had acting roles in various TV shows and movies, including Disney Channel’s “Bizaardvark” and the film “Airplane Mode.”

