Romeo Beckham and his model girlfriend are looking for cheap apartments in London

David Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham tried to purchase his first property in London. 20-year-old footballer searching in the housing market to find the perfect home for himself and his girlfriend Mia Regan.

Romeo Beckham: Searching for a cheap apartment

As all we know, Romeo was born into a wealthy family, but despite everything, he is searching for a home in a modestly priced property. According to some news reports, he rents a flat in North West London.

If we talk about the price, Victoria and David live in a € 40 million mansion while the famous couple’s son is set to shift into a flat with the rent at just € 1,200 a month.

While on another side, a close friend of Romeo said to the media that Romeo checked out some properties, but still he has no plan to buy anything. Romeo chooses footballing as the career in his father’s footsteps.

Romeo Beckham: Background and Family

Romeo Beckham is the second child of retired English footballer David Beckham, and former Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham. He was born on September 1, 2002, in London, England, and has two brothers, Brooklyn and Cruz, and a sister, Harper.

Romeo has appeared in several advertising campaigns, including for Burberry and the video game “Mario Tennis Aces.” He has also been involved in modelling, appearing on the cover of magazines such as L’Uomo Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

In addition to his modelling work, Romeo has shown an interest in tennis and has been seen practising with his father and other professional players. He is also an avid fan of Arsenal Football Club.

Romeo Beckham: Know more about him

Romeo Beckham attended Wetherby School in London, where he was classmates with Prince George, the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. He later went on to attend one of the most prestigious private schools in the UK, St. Paul’s School in Barnes, London.

In 2019, Romeo made his modelling debut on the runway at the age of 16 for his mother’s fashion label, Victoria Beckham, during London Fashion Week. He has also made appearances on the red carpet with his family at various events.

Romeo Beckham is known for his good looks, charming personality, and easy-going nature. He has a large following on social media platforms such as Instagram, where he often shares pictures of himself with his family and friends.

Despite being born into a famous family, Romeo has remained grounded and focused on his studies and interests. He is known to be a polite and well-mannered young man, and he has said that he hopes to pursue a career in tennis or fashion in the future.

Read Also: Jacob VanZant Missing | New lead found for missing Stockton family member missing for months