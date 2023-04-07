Nora Forster dies at 80 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s

Nora Forster was a notable German-British actress, model, and publishing heiress. Nora was famous as a music promoter.

Nora Forster was well-recognized as the wife of John Lydon of the $ex Pistols and mother of the late Slits singer Ari Up.

Nora Forster died on 6 April 2023 at the age of 80 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Nora Forster’s husband John Lydon announced through Twitter on Thursday, April 6- “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster – John Lydon’s wife of nearly 5 decades – has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. At which time John had become her full-time carer,” “Please respect John’s grief and allow him space.”

Nora Forster was called the “Punk Mom Warrior” early in her career for encouraging her daughter, Ari Uper, to pursue music at a young age; Up eventually formed the pioneering punk band The Slits. In 2010, Ari Up died of breast cancer at the age of 48. Subsequently, Nora Forster and her husband John Lydon became proud parents of three children.

Nora Forster married twice. Nora Forster’s first husband was Frank Forster, a German popular music singer. Shortly after, Nora divorced her first husband, Frank, and married singer John Lydon in 1979. John Lydon was with Nora until her death.

Nora Forster was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. John Lydon has spoken and wrote for his wife Nora about her battle with Alzheimer’s when Public Image Ltd was representing Ireland in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

John Lydon’s words- “I thought it would be really good because it meant my lovely wife, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, might get a great sense of fun out of it if she managed to guess who it was.” “We’ve lived together for 47 years, Nora and I, so she must have some clues as to who I am and what I can get up to.”

