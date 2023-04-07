Mourning the loss of Trent Tozer, a 13-year-old boy who died

The community of South Pasadena’s Clavich field is mourning the loss of a 13-year-old boy Trent Tozer who died suddenly on April 2, 2023.

Who was Trent Tozer?

Trent Tozer was a 13-year-old boy who died suddenly on 2nd April 2023. He studied at South Pasadena Middle School, where he was in the baseball team and also used to play football.

He was a talented member of his school’s baseball team and considered a great pitcher.

Trent was also a compassionate and giving person willing to help and encourage those around him. He was an excellent student in school and was a great friend to everyone, always making people laugh and smile.

What happened to Trent Tozer?

The sudden death of Trent Tozer on Sunday evening, April 2nd, 2023, shocked the whole community at South Pasadena. He was struck by a train at roughly 5:10 p.m. that Sunday, according to the South Pasadena Police Department’s official reports.

The devastating incident occurred around 600 feet from the Ostrich Farm Lofts and the rail-crossing intersection at Arroyo Verde Road on the westbound lanes of the Gold Line.

According to the authorities, that tracking area was not designated for pedestrians and trespassing on train tracks was strictly prohibited.

The whole incident is still being investigated by the police officers, who are still investigating the case. Still, they have determined several foul plays in his death since they did not find any evidence indicating that he was pushed or someone forced him onto the tracks. Nonetheless, there have been some signs that he wanted to commit suicide.

This incident has compared the police to issuing warnings to the public to stay away from the train tracks and only cross them through the designated crossings.

Memorial service held for Trent Tozer

The SoPass Little League announced the passing of Trent Tozer on Instagram, including the details about his sudden death and extending heartfelt condolences to the grieving family. Also, it was stated that a candlelight vigil would be held at Clarich Field in Trent’s honor.

They declared that a memorial service honoring Trent’s life would be held on Wednesday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m. They also stated that the candles would be available, but they could bring their unique ones in honor of Trent.

They also stated about donating at the GoFundMe page for the Tozer family, which had been launched for the family, who are going through a tough time after the sudden death of their young one.

