Missing Tatiana David found dead – cause of death explained

Last night, the Ithaca Voice reported Tatiana David had been abducted from her home in Ithaca around 7 am and killed in Virginia. The New York State Police have now confirmed the report.

A video of the crime scene has been obtained by The Ithaca Voice from WRC-TV in Washington, DC, and CNY Central, though any footage of the actual incident has yet to be released. The footage was taken Thursday morning, well after the crash last night around 10 pm.

Police reported that David died from an apparent gunshot wound outside the vehicle. There are apparent bullet holes in the front and back seats of the car on the driver’s side. There is no visible passenger side in the video.

Tatiana David Cause of death

Police say, Tatiana N. David, who they believe had been abducted by Michael C. Davis, died at the scene. Early Wednesday morning, NY State Police reported a witness telling them the victim was compelled to get into a white SUV.

A statement from the New York State Police said the victim and the suspect had a 4-year-old child together.

What happened to Tatiana N. David?

The Virginia State Police stated in a statement released Thursday morning that a trooper noticed an SUV traveling southbound on I-95 near Fairfax with incorrect license plates at around 9:40 pm Wednesday. “The SUV refused to stop when the trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop.”

A fleeing vehicle struck a guardrail near the 152-mile marker before continuing south on I-95, Virginia State Police said. “An SUV crashed into the woods near exit 148 in Prince William County. An SUV driver shot at a trooper as he approached.

He is in critical condition at Inova Fairfax Hospital after being flown there to treat life-threatening injuries. She passed away during treatment. VSP reports that the victim, Tatiana N. David, died from an apparent gunshot wound outside her vehicle at the crash site. An autopsy will be conducted later today to determine her cause of death.”

