Medical Examiner: Coolio’s Accidental Fentanyl Overdose was the Cause of his Death

When he was 59 years old, Coolio passed away on September 28, 2022. Given that males in the United States have a life expectancy of 78, it’s logical to question how Coolio died and what caused his death. At the Los Angeles home of his friend and longtime manager Jarez Posey, the rapper, best known for his 1995 single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” passed very suddenly.

Coolio, What was His Name?

Artis Leon Ivey Jr. was born in August 1963 in Pennsylvania, south of Pittsburgh. As a young adult, he relocated to Compton, California and fell into the drug culture, but he pulled himself out of it by volunteering as a fireman. Coolio previously worked as a security guard at Los Angeles International Airport before becoming a full-time rapper and earning a name for himself in the underground scene.

His debut song, “Whatcha Gonna Do?” was published in 1987. His career took off when he signed with Tommy Boy Records in 1994. It Takes a Thief was Coolio’s first solo album, and the lead track “Fantastic Voyage” reached number three on the Billboard Top 100 list. It was also heavily played on MTV and became one of the year’s top rap tracks.

Coolio’s most notable success was “Gangsta’s Paradise,” published in 1995 and featuring R&B singer L.V. for the film Dangerous Minds. It was one of the most famous songs ever and spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

How did Coolio Pass Away?

TMZ claims that an unintentional overdose of the powerful synthetic opioid-based prescription drug fentanyl brought on the death.

According to Jarel (Jarez) Posey, a family spokesman, the singer also had heroin and methamphetamine traces in his system. Investigators theorised that Coolio’s long-standing asthma condition and cigarette addiction contributed to his demise.

CNN reports that emergency personnel found Coolio unresponsive when they arrived at the scene of a medical emergency call around 4 p.m. local time. According to Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department, resuscitation efforts were made for “approximately 45 minutes.” Just before 5:00 p.m., the patient was pronounced dead. On LiveWell, Dr. Chawla said that 40% to 50% of heart attacks end in a “fatal event.” “Before having a complete blockage heart attack, people often ignore symptoms for weeks or months. The heart isn’t getting blood at that point and might develop a potentially lethal rhythm, leading to cardiac arrest.

In a statement conveying their sympathies and honouring his legacy, Coolio’s talent manager, Sheila Finegan, confirmed the rapper’s passing to CNN. Coolio’s talent manager Sheila Finegan told the news site, “We are grieved by Coolio’s loss this afternoon, who was our good friend and customer. “With the gift of his ability, he changed the world, and he will be sadly missed.” We appreciate everyone who supported us after learning of his passing by listening to his music and contacting us. Please remember Coolio’s family in your prayers.”

Coolio’s Kitchen:

As a 10-year-old, he began preparing 30-minute dinners and invented his fusion cuisine, which he dubbed “Ghetto Gourmet.” Cookin’ with Coolio includes 76 dishes that are simple to prepare, faster than ordering takeaway, and, best of all, use inexpensive ingredients. These are substantial comfort dishes that are relatively inexpensive. Expect Soul Scrolls and “Fall-Off-the-Bone-and-Into-Your-Mouth Chicken” directions and how to become a Kitchen Pimp.

