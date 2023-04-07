Jan Fredrickson, Stratford’s beloved illustrator and painter, has recently passed away.

The sudden death of Jan Fredrickson, a beloved illustrator and painter from Stratford, has recently passed away.

Who was Jan Fredrickson?

A gifted painter and illustrator from Stratford, New Zealand, Jan Fredrickson. She was early interested in the arts and later enrolled in Auckland’s Elam School of Fine Arts to further her studies.

After graduation, Fredrickson pursued her passion for painting and illustration, exhibiting her work in galleries around the world.

She was a self-taught illustrator and painter whose work ranged from realistic landscapes to whimsical abstracts. Her work was well-known in the art for its vivid colors, playful brushstrokes, and innovative techniques.

Her work was inspired by nature, animals and local landscapes, into which she put her sense of art style. But her illustration will not be limited to paper and canvases but also in the form of tattoos on various people.

Apart from having a passion for art, she was also a great animal lover, with whom she could be alone for hours.

Many said she had a special connection with them and used to paint them or feature them in her illustrations. She has shown some of her illustrations in shows like Chance Barbers Kaponga, where she displayed some of her most exquisite pieces.

How did Jan Fredrickson die?

The whole community of Stratford is mourning the loss of a talented artist, a beloved painter, a devoted wife and a mother. Sudden death was a real shock to her family, her relatives, and all her close ones who loved and cherished her.

Her death was made public on April 5th, 2023, through various social media and news websites. The cause of her death was not made public by her family members, who have asked for privacy during this trying period, which is understandable since losing a loved one is depressing.

Jan Fredrickson has greatly impacted the art community in Stratford and beyond. It has inspired many people in many ways, and her art will be an inspiration and motivation for many years to come.

Paying tributes to the illustrator and painter

She was renowned for her intricate brush strokes, vibrant colors, and unique eye for detail. Her paintings were praised for their ability to realistically and fantastically represent the beauty of the natural world.

She will be remembered for her kindness and brilliance. She was a devoted friend and an animal lover. Above all, she was an artist who brought joy to those around her through her work.

