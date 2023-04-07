Is Eddie Shin married? Who is Eddie Shin Wife?

Eddie Shin is a well-known American actor.

Eddie Shin is well-recognized for his role as Roger Park in the “That ’80s Show” and as Dave Mendoza in the “Alexa & Katie” series.

Eddie Shin is famous for his portrayal as Agent Mike Li 2015 in the first season of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV series “Agent Carter”.

How old is Eddie Shin?

Eddie Shin was born to his parents in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Eddie Shin’s real name is Edward Andrew Yoon Beom Shin. Eddie Shin’s age is 46 years. Eddie Shin’s date of birth is 17 July 1976.

Eddie Shin did his studies at The University of Chicago, Williams College, and Loyola Academy, Wilmette. Eddie Shin’s nationality is American.

Who is Eddie Shin Wife?

No, Eddie Shin not married. Eddie Shin is unmarried man.

Eddie Shin is not married yet. There is also no information about Eddie Shin’s girlfriend or partner as Eddie Shin probably has not dated or been in any relationship before.

Instead of focusing on love and dating in his life, Eddie Shin has focused on his acting career. As of now, no rumors of Eddie Shin dating or having an affair have come to the fore, seeing that Eddie Shin is single.

What movies has Eddie Shin been in?

In 2001, Eddie Shin made his television debut with the “Er” series.

In 2005, Eddie Shin made his film debut with the “American Fusion” as Bernard.

Eddie Shin also acted in some movies such as Dumb and Dumber To, Richard Peter Johnson, The Guilt Trip, Peppermint, Twelve, and more.

In 2022, Eddie Shin appeared in the “Roar” television series.

After that, Eddie Shin appeared in many tv shows, including AJ and the Queen, Grace and Frankie, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Training Day, The Detour, American Housewife, Agent Carter, 2 Broke Girls, Prime Suspect, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Point Pleasant, and more.

