Is Cecily Strong in a relationship? Know Cecily Strong Dating History

Cecily Strong is a popular American actress, singer, comedian, producer, and author.

From 2012 to 2022, Cecily Strong was known as a cast member in the “Saturday Night Live” series.

From 2021 to the present, Cecily Strong works in the “Schmigadoon!” series. She also co-produces this series.

Turn your volume up + get ready for #Schmigadoon S2 bc it’s fantastic. Josh #KeeganMichaelKey + Melissa #CecilyStrong have landed in #Schmicago + it looks + sounds beautiful w/amazing production + nods to ’60s + ’70s musicals. Loved Dove in #TheLightinthePiazza + she shines in… pic.twitter.com/EheYRwDP09 — Nikki Fowler (@NikkiFowler28) April 3, 2023

Cecily Strong will be seen in “Leo” and “Garfield” upcoming film.

In 2012, Cecily Strong made her acting debut with the “How to Sponsor a Uterus” Short film and “Saturday Night Live” television series.

In 2022, Cecily Strong appeared in the “Sparring Partner” Short film.

Cecily Strong acted in many movies such as The Bronze, Staten Island Summer, Ghostbusters, The Meddler, The Female Brain, The Boss, and more.

Cecily Strong also appeared in many tv shows, including The Awesomes, Netflix Presents: The Characters, Man Seeking Woman, Superstore, Great News, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, That Damn Michael Che, The Simpsons, Angie Tribeca, and more.

How tall is Cecily Strong?

Cecily Strong’s full name is Cecily Legler Strong. Cecily Strong was born to Penelope Strong and Bill Strong in Cecily Strong’s age is 39 years. Cecily Strong’s birth date is 8 February and her birth year is 1984.

Cecily Strong’s height is 1.73 m. Cecily Strong did her studies at Oak Park and River Forest High School, Chicago Academy for the Arts, California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), Second City Conservatory, and iO Chicago.

Who is Cecily Strong Boyfriend?

Cecily Strong is an unmarried woman.

Cecily Strong is currently single. Cecily Strong is not dating anyone now nor is he in any relationship with anyone.

Cecily Strong was previously in a relationship with Michael Patrick O’Brien for two years from 2013 to 2015.

According to sources, in 2022, Cecily Strong started a relationship with Jack.

