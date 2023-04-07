How did Hannah Pringle Die? A Melbourne woman was stabbed by her 15-year-old son and left the scene.

After Hannah’s mother was discovered dead in her Melbourne home in Abbotsford, William Pringle and Felix Picton were taken into custody. Let’s examine what occurred in more detail.

How did Hannah Pringle Die?

On Thursday morning, Victoria Police searched for William Pringle and Felix Picton, two teenage boys suspected of participating in the brutal stabbing of a Melbourne mother. Police warned that “one or both” of the two adolescent boys, who are 14 and 15, “may be injured” and began a search for them. ‘Hannah Pringle, a mother of William Pringle, dies in Abbotsford, in Melbourne’s northeast. Two teenagers escaped around 11:10 p.m. On Wednesday, at a house on Stafford St., around Abbotsford, 41-year-old Hannah Pringle was found bleeding from knife wounds. Despite being immediately transported to the hospital, she soon died due to her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing:

The death of a woman is being investigated by detectives from the homicide squad around 11:10 p.m. The emergency services were called to Stafford Street in the Abbotsford neighbourhood of east Melbourne on Wednesday due to reports of Hannah suffering severe injuries. There, 41-year-old Hannah Pringle of Abbotsford passed away. The house’s other male teen guest fled without getting hurt. Another pair of teenagers fled the scene in a car before the emergency services arrived. Everyone involved is thought to be acquainted. The inquiries are still ongoing. If you have information to assist the police with their questions, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-333-TIPS or submit a confidential tip online.

Two Teenagers Arrested:

Victoria police updated the arrest of the teenagers on April 6, 2023. Teenage boys were taken into custody after a search. According to reports, two adolescent boys, 15 and 14, who are allegedly involved, left in a Toyota Rav4. Victoria Police has reported that the two have since been arrested. The adolescent boys were found in Learmonth, about 136 kilometres west of Melbourne.

Detective Acting Superintendent Dean Thomas said that after a police officer spotted the dead woman’s 15-year-old son and his 14-year-old friend, they were both taken into custody by the police. They have been detained, and homicide squad detectives will now question them to ascertain their involvement and the events leading up to this incident, he said. Investigative work on the incident is ongoing.

