Who is Robin Thede husband? Does Robin Thede have children?

Robin Thede is a professional and popular American comedian, actress, as well as writer.

Robin Thede is also worked as a host, entertainment correspondent, and radio personality.

From 2017 to 2018, Robin Thede worked as host in ” The Rundown with Robin Thede” on BET.

Robin Thede is known for created and co-stars in the “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO Series. This series nominated a Emmy Award.

Robin Thede was the first female African-American to become a writer on the late night talk show “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” in 2015.

Where did Robin Thede go to college?

Robin Thede’s age is 43 years. Robin Thede’s date of birth is 27 July 1979. Robin Thede was born to her parents in Spencer, Iowa, United States.

Robin Thede’s parents are Phyllis Thede and Dave Thede. Robin Thede’s mother is African American and Robin Thede’s father is German American.

Robin Thede did her college at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, where she received a degree in Broadcast Journalism and African-American Studies. Compelete her college, Robin Thede did her studies at The Second City theatre group in Chicago.

Who is Robin Thede husband?

Robin Thede’s marital status is unmarried. Robin Thede has no husband/partner. Robin Thede is not married yet.

There is no information about Robin Thede’s past relationships as it seems that Robin Thede has never dated anyone and has never been in a relationship with anyone. Robin Thede is possibly single.

Robin Thede TV Shows

In 2004, As an actress, Robin Thede made her television debut with the “Plant One on Me” series as Roses Moses.

In 2023, Robin Thede is appears in the “Candy Cane Lane” show.

In 2020, Robin Thede appeared as a judge in the 7 spisodes of “Haute Dog” show.

Robin Thede is famous for her work in the Buppies, In the Flow with Affion Crockett, Clunkers, Second Generation Wayans, S.O.B.: Socially Offensive Behavior, and more.

As a writer, Robin Thede worked on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” show from 2015 to 2016.

From 2017 to 2018, Robin Thede worked as executive producer, Creator, writer on “The Rundown with Robin Thede” show.

From 2019 to the present, Robin Thede worked as executive producer, Creator, writer on “A Black Lady Sketch Show”.

Robin Thede is also appeared in many tv shows such as All of Us, Guy Walks Into a Bar, Chocolate News, Worst Week, In the Flow with Affion Crockett, The Goodwin Games, Difficult People, The Great North, and more.

Read Also:- Who is Liza Fromer Husband? Is Liza Fromer still married?