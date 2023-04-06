Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr? Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will run for President against Joe Biden.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has submitted the necessary paperwork to run as a Democrat for US president in 2024. The 69-year-old man is the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of assassinated Senator Robert F. Kennedy. On Wednesday, John E. Sullivan, the treasurer of the environmental lawyer’s campaign, confirmed the filing.

Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr?

Mr Kennedy is a vocal opponent of vaccination. After “repeatedly sharing debunked claims,” Instagram deleted his account in 2021, according to the social media platform. Primary elections are held by the Republican and Democratic parties to select their presidential nominees. Kennedy was considered to be a distant outsider for the Democratic nomination. Despite not officially announcing his candidacy, US President Joe Biden has said he will seek re-election. His campaign was initially scheduled to begin in early April, but top advisers say that date has changed.

Another Democrat entered the race for president last month, Marianne Williamson. Kennedy revealed that he was considering running for president via Twitter in March. At the time, he declared: “If I run, my number one priority will be to stop the corrupt fusion of state and corporate power that has destroyed our economy. In March, Mr Kennedy told a crowd in New Hampshire that he had “passed the biggest hurdle” by getting his wife to approve the campaign. Mr Kennedy, a co-founder of an environmental law firm, received praise for his advocacy for clean water issues, including his work to clean up the Hudson River in New York. However, his anti-vaccine beliefs date back years and have drawn a fierce backlash, including from his family. His sister, Kerry Kennedy, described him as “very dangerous” on the subject in 2021.

What Happened to Robert F. Jr. Kennedy’s Father?

Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 while visiting Dallas, Texas, by a sniper. Three additional family members criticised Robert Kennedy’s anti-vaccine views in a 2019 op-ed that appeared in the publication Politico. His sister Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, brother Joseph P. Kennedy II, and niece Maeve Kennedy McKean all criticised his views as “tragically wrong” and having “deadly consequences.”. For “repeatedly” breaking company policies on medical misinformation in 2022, Facebook and Instagram deleted accounts for the anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense, which Mr Kennedy founded. When Children’s Health Defense’s revenues doubled to $6.8m (£5.5m), the pandemic gave Mr Kennedy a new audience even though his vaccine scepticism predates Covid by a long shot.

Additionally, when speaking against vaccinations in Washington, DC, he referred to Nazi Germany the previous year. Spasmodic dysphonia, a condition that affects the voice box muscles, affects Mr Kennedy’s voice. He settled in Los Angeles, California, and married actress Cheryl Hines in 2014.

Read Also – What is Bob Lee Cause of Death? The inventor of the Cash App was killed in a stabbing in San Francisco.