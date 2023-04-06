Who Are Judy Holt And Gavin Holt? Know more about the parents of “1923” actor Remy Holt

Judy Holt and Gavin Holt are the parents of Remy Holt, the famous child actor from the TV series 1923. In the Paramount TV series “1923” Remy played the role of Madelyn Davis. In this article, we’ll review all the details about Remy and her parents.

Remy Holt: Know more about her

Remy Holt was a child actor who got media attention after playing a remarkable role in Beef and 1923. At just 3, she started her career in modelling. Remy Holt got recognition after playing an essential role in the Beef(2023).

This child actress is now being famous in the entertainment industry. She recently appeared on the red carpet event with parents Judy Holt and Gavin Holt.

Judy Holt and Gavin Holt: Know more about Remy Holt’s parents

Judy and Gavin is the name of Remy’s parent. The couple is thrilled about their daughter’s stunning performance at this young age. 1923’s little star walked on the red carpet in a recent event.

Remy showed his talent at a very early age, and her father recognised Remy’s talent very quickly. Now He felt very proud of his little daughter. She lives in Los Angeles, California, and the Talent agency represented her. There is no information available about Remy’s parents.

Besides his outstanding performances, Remy looks like a normal and happy child like other children. Remy is studying in the first grade, and the school name was unavailable on the internet.

She started her career at three with some modelling assignments while she made her acting debut in the TV series “1923” playing Madelyn Davis.

Remy Holt: More details about the Beef actor

Remy was born in 2016 in Pasadena, CA, and now lives in Los Angeles County. She is a mix-up of English, Taiwanese, Chinese, and Vietnamese heritage. She had no brother, but she had a younger sister, and not much information is available about her younger sister.

She played and gained popularity after playing the role of June Nakai in the Netflix series “Beef”; she appeared in 10 episodes. Remy was interested in singing the song “My Favorite Things” and also spent time watching horror movies with noodles.

If we talk about the physical appearance of Holt, her weight is around 22 kg, her a slim body, her height is 3 feet 5 inches, she has brown hair, and there is no tattoo on her body. She started her career in modelling and then developed an interest in acting.

