Is Zac Efron currently in a relationship? Who is Zac Efron ex-girlfriend?

Zac Efron is a famous American actor.

Zac Efron is well-recognized for his role in the Summerland and High School Musical television series.

Zac Efron will be seen in the “A Family Affair” and “The Iron Claw” upcoming films.

Zac Efron is famous for his work in the Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Robot Chicken, Firefly, The Replacements, and more.

How tall is Zac Efron?

Zac Efron’s real name is Zachary David Alexander Efron. Zac Efron’s date of birth is 18 October 1987. Zac Efron’s age is 35 years. Zac Efron was born to David Efron and Starla Baskett in San Luis Obispo, California, U.S.

Zac Efron’s height is 1.73 m. Zac Efron has a brother whose name is Dylan Efron. Zac Efron did his studies at Arroyo Grande High School, the University of Southern California, Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts, and Allan Hancock College.

Is Zac Efron currently in a relationship?

No, Zac Efron is not in a relationship currently. Zac Efron is not dating anyone right now. Zac Efron is currently single.

Zac Efron fans want to know about Zac, who is Zac Efron ex girlfriend?, Is Zac Efron married?, Is Zac Efron in a relationship at the moment?

Zac Efron has been in a relationship with many celebrities, due to which his fans are excited to know about their relationship.

Who is Zac Efron ex-girlfriend?

Zac Efron has had many girlfriends. Zac Efron has dated and been in relationships with many celebrities.

Zac Efron ex-girlfriend is Vanessa Valladares. She is a famous Australian model.

Zac Efron dated Vanessa Valladares for 10 months from 2020 to 2021. Zac and Vanessa were first linked in September 2020 when the two went on a date in Lennox Head, Australia.

Zac Efron first dated Vanessa Hudgens. Zac Efron’s longest relationship has been with Vanessa Hudgens.

People magazine reported in 2007 that Zach began dating Vanessa Hudgens in 2005. Zac and Vanessa met on the set of the film “High School Musical”.

The magazine reported that the couple called it quits in December 2010 after being in a relationship for 5 years.

Subsequently, in September 2014, Zac Efron dated model and entrepreneur Sami Miró. After being in a relationship for two years, the couple parted ways in April 2016.

Zac Efron Dating History

Zac Efron dated Vanessa Valladares from 2020 to 2021. Previously dated Halston Sage in 2014 and 2020, Sarah Brown from 2019 to 2020, Zac Efron dated Sami Miro from 2014 to 2016.

In 2014, Zac Efron dated Michelle Rodriguez, in 2012 with Lily Collins, and from 2005 to 2010, with Vanessa Hudgens.

