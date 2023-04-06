How did Andrew Dodson die? What happened to Kentucky high school football athlete

Andrew Dodson, an athlete from Kentucky high school, died suddenly on Monday. Let’s see what happened to him and the cause of his death, keep reading.

Andrew Dodson: What happened to him

A report was released by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association; according to this report, Dodson died due to brain injury. A statement was written by the KHSAA on its social media account. They said in the statement, “No words can explain, justify, or rationalize tragedies such as these,”.

Andrew was injured on Friday, and then a campaign was launched for prayers across Kentucky. “We only ask for peace and comfort to all around him.” as said by the association.

According to the father of Andrew, Alan Dodson, he was tackled by another teammate during the ongoing match.

Andrew Dodson: Cause of death

On Friday night, he met a tragic accident with his teammate during the match. Later he died from a brain injury. The KHSAA released an official statement on the death of this young and brilliant player.

“KHSAA is a family of its member schools, their administrators, coaches, teachers, and fans. But most importantly and as the primary focus, the student-athletes. Andrew Dodson was a member of this family. Today, with his family, friends, teammates, and the entire KHSAA family, we all mourn the loss of this young man.

No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these. We only ask for peace and comfort for all around him and around our great Commonwealth. We also encourage all to seek out family and friends to walk through this difficult time together and talk through all the emotions that come with losing a friend, brother, comrade, child, and teammate.

We know in the hours, days, weeks, months, and years ahead, we will continue to remember his fighting spirit and passion for all things Pulaski County and his deeply held beliefs about his time on earth and following. We hold his family and friends close in these times and offer our deepest condolences.”

What is Brain Injury :

Brain injury refers to any type of damage to the brain that affects its normal functioning. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including trauma to the head, stroke, infection, lack of oxygen, or exposure to toxic substances.

There are two types of brain injury: traumatic and acquired. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is caused by a sudden physical impact on the head, such as a fall, car accident, or assault. Acquired brain injury (ABI) refers to brain damage that occurs as a result of a non-traumatic event, such as a stroke, infection, or tumour.

Brain injuries can cause a wide range of symptoms, depending on the severity and location of the damage. Some common symptoms include headaches, dizziness, confusion, memory problems, difficulty with speech or language, changes in behaviour or mood, and difficulty with movement or coordination.

Social Media tributes

Deanna Lee Golden

Prayers for his family, teammates, friends and community for comfort and strength throughout the days ahead! I am so sorry for the loss of this bright young man. 🙏🙏🙏

Lauren Wilhelm Lloyd

praying for peace and comfort during this time for his family and all who knew this young man …

Donna Fines

God took a son home to him because maybe he was just to good for this Earth. Prayers for the family that lost their earthly child. Love and comfort to them.

