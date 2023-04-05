Who is Pål Sverre Hagen Wife? Know about Pål Sverre Hagen Love and Married Life

Pål Sverre Hagen is a professional Norwegian screen and stage actor.

Pål Sverre Hagen is well-recognized internationally for his role as Thor Heyerdahl in the film “Kon-Tiki”.

For this film, Pål Sverre Hagen was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award.

How tall is Pål Sverre Hagen?

Pål Sverre Hagen’s real name Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen. Pål Sverre Hagen was born to Roar Hagen and Anne Ruth Valheim in Stavanger, Norway.

Pål Sverre Hagen’s age is 42 years. Pål Sverre Hagen’s birth date is 6 November and his birth year is 1980.

Pål Sverre Hagen’s height is 1.97 m. Pål Sverre Hagen did his studies at the Norwegian National Academy of Theatre. Pål Sverre Hagen’s nationality is Norwegian.

Who is Pål Sverre Hagen Wife?

Pål Sverre Hagen’s marital status is unmarried. Pal Sverre Hagen is not married yet. Pål Sverre Hagen does not have any girlfriends yet.

There is no previous relationship or dating information about Pål Sverre Hagen. From the looks of it, Paul Savere Hagen is a single man.

Pål Sverre Hagen has lived his life alone. Instead of focusing on love and relationship, Pal Sverre Hagen focused on his career and reached a great height.

Pål Sverre Hagen Movies and TV Shows

In 2004, Pål Sverre Hagen made his acting debut with the “Cry in the Woods” film.

In 2006, Pål Sverre Hagen made his television debut with the “Sejer – Svarte sekunder” Mini-series.

In 2022, Pål Sverre Hagen appeared in the “Alle hater Johan” film and “Dag og natt” television series.

221. “Todo el mundo odia a Johan” (2022) 🇳🇴

TIPO: Película

DIRECTOR: Hallvar Witzø

GUIÓN: Erlend Loe

ACTORES: Pål Sverre Hagen, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Vee Vimolmal, John Brungot, Ine Jansen, Ingunn Øyen, Paul-Ottar Haga, Trond-Ove Skrødal, Hermann Sabado pic.twitter.com/hBJue48N8o — Raúl Ríos (TheVoiceGamePlay) (@TVGPCritico) August 19, 2022

Pål Sverre Hagen also appeared in the Buzz Aldrin, hvor ble det av deg i alt mylderet?, Beforeigners, Valkyrien, Furia, and Exit television series.

Pål Sverre Hagen acted in many movies such as Roswell Enterprises, Max Manus; Man Of War, In Order of Disappearance, The Storm in My Heart, House of Fools, A Conspiracy of Faith, Out Stealing Horses, The Middle Man, Beyond Sleep, I Travel Alone, and more.

