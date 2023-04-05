The sudden and tragic death of San Francisco drag performer Heklina has shocked the drag community and fans worldwide. Stefan Grygelko, Heklina, was discovered dead in her London hotel room.

Who was Heklina?

Heklina was born in Minnesota in 1967 and moved to San Francisco in the early 1990s. She quickly became involved in the city’s vibrant drag scene and was a fixture in the local community.

In 1996, Heklina co-founded the legendary drag club Trannyshack, which became known for its edgy and irreverent performances. The club was later renamed Mother and became one of the nation’s most well-known and significant drag hotspots.

Heklina also performed in several other drag shows and events, including the annual Drag Queens of Comedy tour and the popular reality, show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Tributes to Heklina:

News of Heklina’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow performers. Many people have shared their favourite memories of Heklina and expressed gratitude for the joy and inspiration she brought into their lives.

RuPaul, who has worked with Heklina several times, tweeted his condolences, saying, “I’m devastated to hear of the passing of Stefan.” “She was a true original and an inspiration to so many of us in the drag community.”

Other performers, including Bianca Del Rio and Alaska Thunderfuck, have also shared their condolences on social media.

The investigation related to the death of Stefan Grygelko:

The cause of Stefan death is still unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. The authorities have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Stefan passing was announced just a few weeks after another adored drag performer, Chi Chi DeVayne, died in March. The death of Stefan has left a gaping hole in her passing, which has left a hole in the drag world and the hearts of her admirers everywhere.

As the investigation into her death continues, many people are left grieving and searching for ways to honour her memory.

The loss of Heklina is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of celebrating those who bring joy and light into the world.

