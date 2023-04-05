Two individuals were killed and one hurt in a medical helicopter crash in Alabama.

In a helicopter crash in Shelby County, Alabama, on Sunday evening, two members of a medical crew died, and one was injured.

What happened in the crash?

According to Shelby County officials, a hiker in Chelsea, Alabama, who had breathing issues and chest pains called for help at 5:23 PM.

The deputies decided that flying the hiker to a nearby hospital in a helicopter would be the best course of action. They requested a LifeSaver helicopter team from Sylacauga, Alabama, to respond to the emergency call.

On Highway 280 and Bear Creek Road, the Shelby County deputies established a secure landing area for the medical team. But around 5:30 PM, the helicopter experienced a fatal crash upon landing, according to Air Methods, the company that owns the helicopter.

The victims of the Helicopter crash

Upon calling the ambulance after the crash, one medical crew member was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other two were taken to a nearby local hospital. The hiker was also transported along with them.

One of the remaining crew members died in the hospital, while the other is in critical condition. But according to the doctors, he will survive.

According to the authorities, the deputies present during the landing did their best to render first aid and save the victims of the helicopter crash. The authorities confirmed the names of the two crash casualties. One was the pilot, Marc Gann, 63, and the other was the nurse, Samuel Russell, 43.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were also called to assist with the investigation leading up to the helicopter crash.

Remembering the two people lost in the crash.

The pilot who was killed in the crash, Marc Gann, was a veteran airman dedicated to saving lives. According to his wife, it isn’t the destination but the journey he lived by. Most of his life was spent devoting himself to rescuing lives, the military, and making a difference in the world.

Samuel Russell was also said to be a passionate and selfless nurse who dedicated his life to providing care to those in need. He will be remembered for his passion for his field and his selfless dedication to all those who needed support.

