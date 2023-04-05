The well-known reporter Letshaba passed away; The cause of death was explained.

Letshaba, who worked as a reporter for SABC Free State, passed away. The sudden and unexpected death of award-winning journalist Teboho Letshaba has shocked many in the journalism community.

Who was Letshaba?

Letshaba was born in South Africa in 1987 and grew up in the Free State province. He studied at the University of Free State and later worked as a journalist for various publications, including The Citizen and City Press.

In 2021, Letshaba won the Vodacom Journalist of the Year award in the Features category for his reporting on the impact of COVID-19 on rural communities in South Africa.

What was the Cause of the Death of Letshaba:

The exact cause of Letshaba’s death is still unknown, and an ongoing investigation is ongoing. However, according to reports, Letshaba was found unresponsive in his home by a family member.

Many people have expressed condolences on social media, with friends and colleagues sharing their shock and sadness at the news of Letshaba’s passing. He had experienced a brief illness.

Tributes to Letshaba:

Letshaba’s death has led to outpouring tributes from the journalism community and many more. Many individuals have shared their favourite Letshaba experiences and praised him for his dedication to his trade and commitment to reporting on important problems.

SABC Free State stated about Letshaba’s death: “We are devastated by the death of our colleague and friend Teboho Letshaba. He was a hardworking journalist whose contributions to the SABC and the greater journalistic community would not be forgotten.”

According to the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF), “The news of Teboho Letshaba’s death has startled and grieved us. He was a gifted and dedicated writer who worked extensively to cover neighbourhood issues.”

Letshaba’s Legacy:

Letshaba’s legacy as just a talented & dedicated journalist will go on, and many will remember his contributions to the profession. His death serves as a reminder to support and value journalists who work persistently to report on critical problems and keep their communities informed.

Teboho Letshaba’s death has left a void in the media community and the hearts of those who loved him. Many others are left heartbroken and looking for ways to honour his memory as the inquiry into his death continues.

Letshaba’s achievements in journalism will not be forgotten, as his legacy will inspire many future journalists to follow their dreams and report on important problems.

