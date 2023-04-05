Tanner Cook faces injuries after being shot after a prank goes wrong.

A 21-year-old YouTuber named Tanner Cook has been making headlines lately after a prank he pulled in a Virginia mall backfired. Cook’s prank, which involved him pretending to rob a bank, has been widely criticised and has led to his arrest.

What was the Prank?

Cook and his friends walked into Virginia Beach’s Lynnhaven Mall wearing masks and carrying bags. The group went through the mall to record the prank of bank robbing.

The prank was captured on video and posted to Cook’s YouTube channel, which quickly went viral. However, it also caught the attention of law enforcement officials, who were not amused by the stunt.

The video has since been widely shared on social media, with many people expressing their shock and concern over the incident.

What happened with the Tanner cook?

The whole cook was recording the prank video. The 31-year-old man took his gun out and shot the cook. The incident has also had consequences for Cook’s career. Several companies that previously sponsored him have cut ties with him, and his YouTube channel has been demonetised.

The Tanner Cook incident serves as a warning for anyone considering pulling a similar prank. Pranks can be entertaining, but they can also have negative effects.

In this case, Cook’s prank not only led to his arrest but also had negative consequences for his career and reputation. It also put innocent people in danger and caused unnecessary fear and panic.

Is anyone arrested?

The suspect, identified as Alan Colie, was promptly arrested and charged with several crimes. He was a 31-year-old man. Aggravated malicious wounding is a Class 2 felony in Virginia, and Colie was charged with it.

This offence carries a sentence of up to life in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000. A person in the mall’s food court caught Colie’s arrest on camera. The video shows several police officers surrounding Colie and placing him in handcuffs.

Lesson to learn from the case of the cook:

One lesson to be learned from this incident is that pranks should be approached with caution and should never put other people in danger.

It is important to consider the potential consequences of a prank before going through with it and to and ays to act responsibly and with respect for others.

As Cook faces legal consequences and negative reactions to his actions, it is important to remember that pranks should always be approached with caution and respect for others.

