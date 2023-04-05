Is Katie Melua still married to James Toseland? Does Katie Melua have any children?

Katie Melua is a professional Georgian and British singer as well as a songwriter.

Katie Melua was signed to the management of musician Mike Batt under the small Dramatico record label.

In 2003, Katie Melua began her singing career and within three years, Katie became the best selling female artist in the United Kingdom as well as the best selling European female artist in Europe.

In November 2003, Katie Melua released her debut album “Call of the Search” which became very popular.

Katie Melua released her second album “Piece by Piece” in September 2005.

In October 2007, Katie Melua released her third album “Pictures”.

In 2007, Katie Melua appeared in the “Grindhouse” film. This movie written by Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino.

In 2003, Katie Melua released her debut single “The Closest Thing to Crazy”.

In 2023, Katie Melua release “Golden Record” single.

Katie Melua also released many songs such as “Fields of Gold”, “I Will Be There”, “The Walls of the World”, “Better Than a Dream”, “The Flood”, “Moonshine”, “What a Wonderful World”, “Crawling up a Hill”, and more.

How old is Katie Melua now?

Katie Melua’s age is 38 years. Katie Melua’s birth name is Ketevan Melua. Katie Melua’s date of birth is 16 September 1984.

Katie Melua was born to Amiran Melua and Tamara Melua in Kutaisi, Georgian Soviet Socialist Republic, Soviet Union (now Georgia). Katie Melua has a brother whose name is Zurab Melua.

Katie Melua did her studies at St Catherine’s Primary School, Dominican College, Fortwilliam, the Roman Catholic schools St Catherine’s Primary School and Dominican College, Fortwilliam.

Who is Katie Melua Husband?

Katie Melua’s marital status is divorced. Katie Melua husband was James Toseland. He is a popular musician and World Superbike racer.

Katie Melua confirmed her engagment with James Toseland in January 2012.

On 1 September 2012, Katie Melua and James Toseland were married at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, south-west London, at the Nash Conservatory.

The couple parted ways in 2020. On 16 October 2020, Katie Melua told that she got divorced from her husband.

In August 2022, Katie Melua announced that she was pregnant with her first child. A few months later, in December 2022, Katie Melua gave birth to a son, Sandro.

Who was Katie Melua Boyfriend?

Katie Melua had a relationship with Luke Pritchard from 2002 to 2005 before marrying James Toseland.

The couple stayed in a relationship for 3 years, after which they separated.

Apart from this, Katie Melua is not known to be in a relationship with anyone else.

Read Also:- Is Kate from CNN married? Does Kate Bolduan have any children?