Is Jane Krakowski married? See her Dating History

Jane Krakowski is a popular American actress, singer as well as comedienne.

Jane Krakowski is well-recognized for her role as Jenna Maroney in the “30 Rock” (2006–2013, 2020).

From 2021 to the present, Jane Krakowski works in the “Name That Tune” series.

Jane Krakowski is famous for her work in the Dickinson, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Ally McBeal, Search for Tomorrow, and Another World series.

In 1983, Jane Krakowski made her television debut with the “No Big Deal” series. The same year, Jane Krakowski made her film debut with the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” film.

Jane Krakowski acted in many movies like Dance With Me, When Zachary Beaver Came to Town, The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, My Little Pony: A New Generation, Big Stone Gap, Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, and more.

Jane Krakowski also acted in many stage plays, including Beauty and the Beast, Damn Yankees, Once Upon a Mattress, Xanadu, One Touch of Venus, Grand Hotel, A Little Night Music, and more.

Where is Jane Krakowski Boen?

Jane Krakowski’s birth name is Jane Krajkowski. Jane Krakowski’s age is 54 years. Jane Krakowski’s date of birth is 11 October 1968. Jane Krakowski was born to Barbara Krajkowski and Ed Krajkowski in Parsippany, New Jersey, U.S.

Jane Krakowski’s height is 1.64 m. Jane Krakowski has a brother. Jane Krakowski did her studies at Parsippany High School, the Professional Children’s School, and Mason Gross School of the Arts.

Who is Jane Krakowski Husband?

The marital status of Jane Krakowski is Single. Jane Krakowski is not married yet. Jane Krakowski got engaged to Robert Godley in 2009. The couple has a son, whose name is Bennett Robert Godley.

After four years, in 2013, Jane and Robert broke off their engagement. Jane Krakowski had some relationships before and after the engagement but did not marry.

Jane Krakowski Dating History

Jane Krakowski had a relationship with Robert Godley from 2009 to 2013.

Jane Krakowski dated Adam Guettel in 2008 and Aaron Sorkin in 2009 before getting engaged to Robert Godley.

After Jane Krakowski broke off her engagement to Robert Godley, she had a nine-month relationship with Mike Lindell. The couple kept their relationship between summer 2019 and 2020.

