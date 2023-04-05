Hunter Polk, a former Walsh University football player, has passed away

The former Walsh University football player, Hunter Polk, died on April 4, 2023, at 24.

Who was Hunter Polk?

Hunter Polk was a former Walsh University football player who was enthusiastic about this sport. He will be remembered for his remarkable athleticism, football prowess, contagious enthusiasm and energy, and kind and caring spirit.

The son of Peter and Melanie Polk, Hunter was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on May 15, 1998. From 2016 to 2017, he attended Duquesne University and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration focused on management and associated Support Services.

He later attended Walsh University from 2017 to 2020, graduating with a Bachelor of Business and Corporate Communications. From May 2013 through January 2018, he served as Polk’s Scrap Iron and Metal’s office manager.

Hunter Polk’s cause of death

Former Walsh University football player Hunter vanished a few weeks ago and was eventually discovered dead. According to reports, he was found in the basement of his sober living residence.

He was pronounced dead on April 4, 2023, a Tuesday. According to his mother, Melanie Pritchard Polk, he was suffering from drug addiction and unfortunately lost the battle.

In the past several weeks, he had several talks with people who reached out to help him during his difficult time, which motivated him to fight hard against this addiction.

In his 24 years, he made an impression on many people, who all considered him to be generous and kindhearted.

Remembering the late Walsh football player

According to his mother, he was an extraordinary man with a heart of solid gold and a charming personality. He had an unforgettable smile and big brown eyes.

Also, he was remembered for his generosity and compassion towards everyone needing help. He will also be remembered for his passion and dedication to the sport. He was an inspiring teammate and leader who was always eager to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was a loyal and supportive friend who was always there when you needed him.

Hunter will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and teammates, who will always remember his infectious smile and positive spirit. He leaves behind a work ethic and commitment that will go on forever.