How did Greg Francis Die? What caused the death of the Canadian basketball player?

Former basketball Canada team coach and Olympic player Greg Francis passed away recently. Greg died at the age of 48; Greg Francis is a great personality in the term of Canadian basketball. It is very sad news that the great player and coach left the world at 48; keep reading this page to know more about him.

Greg Francis: What happened to him

Greg Francis a former player of the Canda men’s basketball team and he also played in the Olympics. Official Twitter page of Canada Basketball confirmed the news on Monday as:

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Greg Francis

Greg competed for Canada at both the 1998 FIBA Men’s World Championship and the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. His dedication to basketball, and his community, was unwavering.

Rest in peace, Coach

Greg Francis: Know more about him

Greg Francis is a former Olympic basketball player and coach from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He is well-known for his achievements on the court, as well as his contributions to the basketball community.

As a player, Francis represented Canada in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. He was also a professional player in Europe for over ten years, playing in France, Italy, Spain, and Greece.

After his retirement as a player, Francis began coaching. He served as the head coach of the Canadian men’s national basketball team from 2003 to 2004 and again from 2011 to 2012. Additionally, he worked as an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors of the NBA, the Sheffield Sharks of the British Basketball League, and Sagesse Beirut of the Lebanese Basketball League.

Greg Francis: Carrer timeline

Aside from his coaching career, Francis is the founder and CEO of Hoops 4 Hope, a non-profit organization that offers basketball programs and life skills education to children in underserved African communities.

Francis’s contributions to basketball have been recognized with his induction into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. He has also been a strong advocate for the development of basketball in Canada and has supported various charitable organizations, including the NBA Cares program and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Furthermore, Francis has been a vocal supporter of social justice causes, using his platform to raise awareness about issues such as racial inequality and police brutality. He has also been involved in youth basketball programs as a guest speaker and mentor.

Overall, Greg Francis is a highly respected figure in basketball, known for his skills as a player and coach, as well as his contributions to the sport and his community.

Read Also: How did Christo Jivkov Die? Passion of the Christ actor died after battling cancer