A Millport Man was Murdered in an Automobile Collision on Pickens County’s Tabernacle Road

Early on Tuesday, a West Alabama man was killed after his automobile took off the road and collided with a tree close to the Mississippi state boundary, apparently, as of Tuesday night. The reason for the tragedy is still under investigation, and it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were used. Local law enforcement has contacted the victim’s relatives and is aiding them.

Trent F. Graham, 35, of Millport, Lamar County, was confirmed dead at the scene on Pickens County Road 74, about 10 miles east of the Mississippi line, at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cpl. Steve King. One car was engaged in the collision, and no additional passengers were present. Anybody knowledgeable about the event is encouraged to contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

King claims that Graham was not wearing a seat belt when his 2014 Toyota Corolla drove off the road and struck a tree. State troopers were conducting their investigation but were unable to obtain more information. To help police identify the cause of the tragedy, witnesses must provide whatever information they may have. The lack of a seat belt could have exacerbated Graham’s injuries, but this can’t be proven until more details are made public.

